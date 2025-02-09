KHL All-Star Game: Ivan Demidov scores a goal in the final

KHL All-Star Game: Ivan Demidov scores a goal in the finalMathis Therrien
Here is Demidov’s goal.
Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov Scores Again at the KHL All-Star Game
Ivan Demidov added another goal in the final game of the KHL All-Star Weekend, but Team Bobrov fell 9-8 to Team Chernyshev in a high-scoring battle.
Demidov finished the event with 3 goals in 2 games, gaining…
It’s a beautiful goal, but what stands out the most is Demidov’s smile after scoring.
Now, Demidov can focus on the rest of the season with SKA Saint Petersburg, where he will be one of the key players for SKA’s success at the end of the season and in the playoffs.
In Brief
– Everything is going well for the Rocket, who won again yesterday in Toronto.
The Rocket is on fire
– Good point.
Several teams will take advantage of the 4 Nations tournament to let their young players see some action in the AHL.
The Canadiens will surely do the same with Mailloux, Beck, and potentially Dobes.
– Noteworthy.
