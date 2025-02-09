Skip to content
KHL All-Star Game: Ivan Demidov scores a goal in the final

 Mathis Therrien
This morning, Ivan Demidov shone in Russia as he participated in the KHL skills competition, later scoring two goals in the KHL All-Star Game semi-final.

Demidov helped his division team (the Bobrov division) qualify for the final, which took place today.

Once again, the Montreal Canadiens prospect stood out.

Indeed, Demidov scored a goal in the final, although the Bobrov division unfortunately lost 9 to 8 against the Chernyshev division.

Here is Demidov’s goal.

It’s a beautiful goal, but what stands out the most is Demidov’s smile after scoring.

The hope of the Tricolore really enjoyed himself this weekend with the skills competition and the KHL All-Star Game.

He concluded his first experience at this event with three goals in two games, which is more than respectable.

Now, Demidov can focus on the rest of the season with SKA Saint Petersburg, where he will be one of the key players for SKA’s success at the end of the season and in the playoffs.

His coach Roman Rotenberg is now using Demidov extensively, which is paying off for SKA, who are looking to climb a few spots before the start of the playoffs.

SKA is 6th in its conference but is only two points behind the second place.

(Credit: KHL.ru)
In short, with 15 games left in the regular season, Demidov still has time to impress us further and, importantly, to increase the record for the most points in a season by a player under 20.


