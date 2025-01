The Senators change their minds: they no longer want to play regular games in Quebec

Credit: In recent days, the case of the Ottawa Senators has been widely discussed. After announcing that the club would play in Quebec as part of the upcoming preseason schedule, owner Michael Andlauer publicly expressed a desire to play real games in Quebec. Even Bill Daly was surprised by the idea. «What did he say?» → […]

The Senators are abandoning the idea of playing regular-season games in Quebec in the future.https://t.co/vBjObdAmDJ — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) January 31, 2025

Scott Boras doesn’t seem to know how to raise the value of his client anymore. https://t.co/lGk7CoDi0O — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 31, 2025

Logan Cooley will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, Utah announced pic.twitter.com/olxfbSaQWE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 31, 2025

Former #GoHabsGo Travis Moen’s son will be making his @TheWHL debut. Man, I feel old. https://t.co/u6Owl66sw9 — Casey Leigh (@Casey_LeighD) January 31, 2025

We spoke to Caden Clark, George Campbell, and Gabriel Gervais after training today. What do I take away? – Caden Clark did not participate in the match, but he is not injured. The #CFMTL is being cautious (and that’s okay). – Gabriel Gervais did not want to confirm the… pic.twitter.com/Sqe9AMZSlH — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 31, 2025

Hey Josh pic.twitter.com/ivirqUdz3i — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 31, 2025

In recent days, the case of the Ottawa Senators has been widely discussed.After announcing that the club would play in Quebec as part of the upcoming preseason schedule, owner Michael Andlauer publicly expressed a desire to play real games in Quebec.Even Bill Daly was surprised by the idea.In that context, it was not surprising to think that it wouldn’t happen and that the league would talk to the Senators’ owner to explain to him that Quebec wasn’t that cool.I don’t know if those were the terms used, obviously, but it makes sense to think that such a call between the National Hockey League and the Senators did indeed take place.Why do I say that?Because now, Michael Andlauer has changed his stance. He said, as reported by Zakary Mercier of the newspaper Le Droit , that even if the NHL gave him the green light to do it, he would not do it. He will settle for the preseason games.What Mr. Andlauer is saying is that, fundamentally, he just wanted to broaden his fanbase in Quebec – especially among those who will never support the Montreal Canadiens.He had not realized that seeing his mascot sporting the colors of the Nordiques reminded many people that the rumors of the Senators relocating to Quebec had left marks.He therefore says that he does not want to move the club to Quebec and that he does not want to use the Videotron Center as a negotiating lever to build a new arena in Ottawa. He has learned his lesson.We shall see if this will leave any marks in Ottawa.– To be continued.– He will miss some games.– I feel old.– News about CF Montreal.– Joshua Roy with a yellow jersey at practice.