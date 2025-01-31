The Senators change their minds: they no longer want to play regular games in Quebec

The Senators change their minds: they no longer want to play regular games in QuebecCharles-Alexis Brisebois
«What did he say?» → https://t.co/mFw7PQWFEl
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 29, 2025
The Senators are abandoning the idea of playing regular-season games in Quebec in the future.https://t.co/vBjObdAmDJ
— Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) January 31, 2025
In brief
Scott Boras doesn’t seem to know how to raise the value of his client anymore. https://t.co/lGk7CoDi0O
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 31, 2025
Logan Cooley will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, Utah announced pic.twitter.com/olxfbSaQWE
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 31, 2025
Former #GoHabsGo Travis Moen’s son will be making his @TheWHL debut. Man, I feel old. https://t.co/u6Owl66sw9
— Casey Leigh (@Casey_LeighD) January 31, 2025
We spoke to Caden Clark, George Campbell, and Gabriel Gervais after training today. What do I take away?
– Caden Clark did not participate in the match, but he is not injured. The #CFMTL is being cautious (and that’s okay). – Gabriel Gervais did not want to confirm the… pic.twitter.com/Sqe9AMZSlH — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 31, 2025
Hey Josh pic.twitter.com/ivirqUdz3i
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 31, 2025