Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The Senators change their minds: they no longer want to play regular games in Quebec

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
The Senators change their minds: they no longer want to play regular games in Quebec
Credit: In recent days, the case of the Ottawa Senators has been widely discussed. After announcing that the club would play in Quebec as part of the upcoming preseason schedule, owner Michael Andlauer publicly expressed a desire to play real games in Quebec. Even Bill Daly was surprised by the idea. «What did he say?» → […]
In recent days, the case of the Ottawa Senators has been widely discussed.

After announcing that the club would play in Quebec as part of the upcoming preseason schedule, owner Michael Andlauer publicly expressed a desire to play real games in Quebec.

Even Bill Daly was surprised by the idea.

In that context, it was not surprising to think that it wouldn’t happen and that the league would talk to the Senators’ owner to explain to him that Quebec wasn’t that cool.

I don’t know if those were the terms used, obviously, but it makes sense to think that such a call between the National Hockey League and the Senators did indeed take place.

Why do I say that?

Because now, Michael Andlauer has changed his stance. He said, as reported by Zakary Mercier of the newspaper Le Droit, that even if the NHL gave him the green light to do it, he would not do it. He will settle for the preseason games.

What Mr. Andlauer is saying is that, fundamentally, he just wanted to broaden his fanbase in Quebec – especially among those who will never support the Montreal Canadiens.

He had not realized that seeing his mascot sporting the colors of the Nordiques reminded many people that the rumors of the Senators relocating to Quebec had left marks.

He therefore says that he does not want to move the club to Quebec and that he does not want to use the Videotron Center as a negotiating lever to build a new arena in Ottawa. He has learned his lesson.

We shall see if this will leave any marks in Ottawa.


In brief

– To be continued.

– He will miss some games.

– I feel old.

– News about CF Montreal.

– Joshua Roy with a yellow jersey at practice.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content