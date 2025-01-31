Huge increase in the salary cap: Nick Suzuki’s contract looks better than ever

Huge increase in the salary cap: Nick Suzuki’s contract looks better than everCharles-Alexis Brisebois
- 24-25: $88 million (for reference)
- 25-26: $95.5 million
- 26-27: $104 million
- 27-28: $113.5 million
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on today’s salary cap news:
«Both Clubs and Players have sought a certain level of predictability with respect to Payroll ranges from year to year and over time for advance planning capabilities. In reviewing our numbers with the Players’…
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 31, 2025
- Suzuki: $7.875 million until 2030
- Caufield: $7.85 million until 2031
- Slafkovsky: $7.6 million until 2033
- Guhle: $5.55 million until 2031
In 3 years, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky (the first line of the #GoHabsGo) will each take up less than 7% of the CH salary cap.
It might be a different story for Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov, but the first 3 will quickly be bargains. https://t.co/T07NZGa6iI — Félix Forget (@FForget_LTM) January 31, 2025
