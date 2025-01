Huge increase in the salary cap: Nick Suzuki’s contract looks better than ever

24-25: $88 million (for reference)

25-26: $95.5 million

26-27: $104 million

27-28: $113.5 million

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on today’s salary cap news:

«Both Clubs and Players have sought a certain level of predictability with respect to Payroll ranges from year to year and over time for advance planning capabilities. In reviewing our numbers with the Players’… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 31, 2025

Suzuki: $7.875 million until 2030

Caufield: $7.85 million until 2031

Slafkovsky: $7.6 million until 2033

Guhle: $5.55 million until 2031

In 3 years, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky (the first line of the #GoHabsGo) will each take up less than 7% of the CH salary cap. It might be a different story for Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov, but the first 3 will quickly be bargains. https://t.co/T07NZGa6iI — Félix Forget (@FForget_LTM) January 31, 2025

You must have seen this coming, but the salary cap is going to rise significantly in the coming years.In reality, the NHL and the Players’ Association have agreed to raise the cap by $25.5 million over the next three seasons – if nothing changes by then.Here’s what it will look like.At a time when the NHL has significant decisions to make (expansion is on the table, the collective bargaining agreement is up for renegotiation, the TV contract is expiring, etc.), seeing such harmony years in advance is a positive sign.At least in my eyes.From the teams’ perspective, this is interesting. And for the Montreal Canadiens, who have been responsible with their money in recent years, the leeway will be huge.Especially in the summer of 2027.Currently, if we look at this, all contracts except four will leave the salary cap by July 1, 2027: Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Kaiden Guhle.Here’s what it looks like.All other contracts (active players, Carey Price, retained money, etc.) will no longer be there. Obviously, this is as of today since contracts will often be signed by then.So Kent Hughes will have room to maneuver. He currently has only $28.875 million invested for 2027-2028, when the cap should be $113.5 million. That leaves $84.625 million to play with. Thanks to Marc Bergevin for the captain’s contract, right? #SalaryStructureOnly 25% of the projected cap will be used for the four key players. That’s a nice luxury… especially since in 2027-2028, Ivan Demidov will still be on his entry contract.This will allow the club to acquire good players (we knew it, but now we know it… even more) and reward the young players who will be pushing – by exploding their salary structure. Caution will be needed, but I imagine the Canadiens’ management has suspected for a long time what’s coming.– He needs a little rest.– A handshake for Marc-André Fleury: it was an idea from Mike Matheson.– Hmmm…– Interesting.– Do we like it or not?