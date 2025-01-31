EN: No goals scored on the power play in the last four games

The Canadiens are on a dry spell.The team lost its fourth consecutive game last night, and if we push the note even further, we realize that the CH has only four wins in its last ten outings.

Things are getting complicated…

If the CH has six losses in ten games, it may be because the power play is not working anymore.

And when I say it’s not working anymore, I’m really not exaggerating.

In their last ten games, the Canadiens had the chance to be on the power play 24 times. And they converted only three of those chances…

It’s not a coincidence that the CH has lost its last four games either: it’s been four games in a row that the team hasn’t scored on the power play…

To start, it’s easy to point the finger at Patrik Laine.

The forward – who had an exceptional start to the season – hasn’t scored with the man advantage since January 18 against the Leafs…

It’s been a long time, to put it another way. He has no goals in his last five games, and it’s during these times that he should be able to help the Canadiens.

Especially since it’s his specialty and he was notably brought to Montreal to produce on the power play.

But in general, it’s all the guys who have been slacking off for several games.

The first unit seems to be mixed up at times because the players are looking for the perfect play… And the second unit doesn’t necessarily have the talent to dominate the offensive zone for a few seconds.

Zone entries are difficult, shots are often off-target, and chemistry isn’t always there… It’s therefore “normal” to see that the Canadiens are struggling lately.

That said, the CH will need to get back on track at this level if they want to continue fighting for a playoff spot.

The good teams in the NHL are capable of winning because their special teams are working well: things are going relatively well on the penalty kill… But the Canadiens need to find a way to be better on the power play to move forward.

