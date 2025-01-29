Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Kaiden Guhle would have been cut and he was bleeding, according to what Tony Marinaro heard

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Kaiden Guhle would have been cut and he was bleeding, according to what Tony Marinaro heard
Credit: What is happening with Kaiden Guhle? That is the question everyone is asking right now. According to what Tony Marinaro heard (and what he was able to report this morning on the airwaves of BPM Sports), Kaiden Guhle was cut and he was bleeding. Marinaro mentioned this around 10:30 this morning. Because Guhle fell on […]
What is happening with Kaiden Guhle? That is the question everyone is asking right now.

According to what Tony Marinaro heard (and what he was able to report this morning on the airwaves of BPM Sports), Kaiden Guhle was cut and he was bleeding.

Marinaro mentioned this around 10:30 this morning.

Because Guhle fell on his own, this might look a bit surprising. But when looking at the sequence, it’s clear that there is a chance his own skate could have injured him.

And this would explain Martin St-Louis’ reaction when he received a medical update about his player.

Right now, everyone is trying to figure out what happened with Guhle. And considering he fell on his own, it’s either a cut or his knee didn’t absorb the shock of the fall well. Unless someone has another scenario in mind?

But if it is indeed a cut, it wouldn’t fall under the category of “he is injury-prone” because it’s a strange accident. But in the meantime, we can still remember that Guhle is often injured…

It should be noted that the Canadiens announced Jayden Struble’s return to the NHL in the last few minutes. We can expect to see him play in tomorrow’s game, although nothing has been confirmed yet by the Canadiens or anyone else.

Let’s see what comes out in the next few hours.


quick hits

– Note.

– Treatment day for Josh Anderson. Again.

– Just like yesterday.

– And what if the CH practiced outdoors, in front of their fans? [JdeM]

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content