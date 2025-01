Kaiden Guhle would have been cut and he was bleeding, according to what Tony Marinaro heard

Credit: What is happening with Kaiden Guhle? That is the question everyone is asking right now. According to what Tony Marinaro heard (and what he was able to report this morning on the airwaves of BPM Sports), Kaiden Guhle was cut and he was bleeding. Marinaro mentioned this around 10:30 this morning. Because Guhle fell on […]

Martin St-Louis’ reaction says a lot!

The CH announced that Kaiden Guhle will need further testing regarding his lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/VjNBkSJY4O — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 29, 2025

Number 21 of the CH has really not been spared since the beginning of his career https://t.co/UJd2JlLxHc — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 29, 2025

quick hits

David Reinbacher is here this morning before the regular practice (11:30). Rafaël Harvey-Pinard just jumped on the ice to join him. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/RqGHPwx5NV — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) January 29, 2025

Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2025

Goaltender Connor Hughes (sick) is not on the ice for practice this morning. — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 29, 2025

Even Chipper Jones got involved. https://t.co/nbFquyenRk — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 29, 2025

What is happening with Kaiden Guhle? That is the question everyone is asking right now.According to what Tony Marinaro heard (and what he was able to report this morning on the airwaves of BPM Sports), Kaiden Guhle was cut and he was bleeding.Marinaro mentioned this around 10:30 this morning.Because Guhle fell on his own, this might look a bit surprising. But when looking at the sequence, it’s clear that there is a chance his own skate could have injured him.And this would explain Martin St-Louis’ reaction when he received a medical update about his player.Right now, everyone is trying to figure out what happened with Guhle. And considering he fell on his own, it’s either a cut or his knee didn’t absorb the shock of the fall well. Unless someone has another scenario in mind?But if it is indeed a cut, it wouldn’t fall under the category of “he is injury-prone” because it’s a strange accident. But in the meantime, we can still remember that Guhle is often injured…It should be noted that the Canadiens announced Jayden Struble’s return to the NHL in the last few minutes. We can expect to see him play in tomorrow’s game, although nothing has been confirmed yet by the Canadiens or anyone else.Let’s see what comes out in the next few hours.– Note.– Treatment day for Josh Anderson. Again.– Just like yesterday.– And what if the CH practiced outdoors, in front of their fans? [ JdeM