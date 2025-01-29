Jayden Struble recalled by the Canadiens

#Habs have recalled Jayden Struble from Laval — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 29, 2025

in brief

BREAKING! Mahala Opoku may be heading to Nantes. I asked @mrfootdefoot if he believed his source(s) on this matter. His response: “very strong”. Personal opinion: I know that the tactical scheme of the #CFMTL does not leave much room for guys like Opoku,… https://t.co/VIQT8RfGOO — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 29, 2025

The best story of the season is named Rémi Gélinas in junior hockey. The Huskies forward is having the best start to his career in nearly 30 years in the QMJHL: https://t.co/7Gx5tUCzyD — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) January 29, 2025

The club continues to spend its money. https://t.co/yQfsNOMFwk — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 29, 2025

My column on the Canadiens’ Mike Matheson tuning out negativity from #Habs fans on social media. It brings back memories of former GM Bob Gainey calling fans at the Bell Centre who constantly booed Patrice Brisebois in 2003 “gutless bastards.” #HabsIO: https://t.co/ojbABcjem4 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 29, 2025