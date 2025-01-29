Skip to content
Jayden Struble recalled by the Canadiens

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
It’s done.

Jayden Struble has been recalled by the Canadiens. He will likely be present at the Canadiens’ practice today, and we might expect to see him playing in tomorrow night’s game.

It will depend on Kaiden Guhle’s health status, I suppose.

It’s worth noting that last week, the Canadiens “loaned” Struble to the Rocket for conditioning purposes. The goal? When he starts playing again with the Habs, he needs to be in shape.

The gamble seems to have paid off since he went to stretch his legs down there, and now, if needed, he will be ready.

It’s important to mention that we are still waiting for news on Guhle, but we can expect, given the current circumstances, that the Habs’ top defenseman will be absent for a while.

In my opinion, Struble is there to play tomorrow.

Seeing the Habs making a recall is not surprising. This morning, I wrote a piece suggesting it was logical to believe that a defenseman (Struble) would be recalled this morning and that another one could be recalled on Friday before heading to California.

Could it be Logan Mailloux? We shall see.

In Struble’s case, if he plays tomorrow, we will see with whom he will play. If I were the coach, I would pair him with David Savard on a third pair, and I would move Arber Xhekaj up with Alexandre Carrier to stabilize the more at-risk guys by pairing them with an experienced right-shot Quebecer.

And of course, in the meantime, we will monitor Kaiden Guhle’s health status.


