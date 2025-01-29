Kaiden Guhle: The Canadiens announce that he will be sidelined for an indefinite period

Credit: There you go. The news is finally out: The Canadiens have announced that Kaiden Guhle will be absent for an indefinite period. The defenseman suffered a laceration to the quadriceps muscle and had to undergo surgery. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle sustained a laceration to the quadriceps muscle, which required surgical intervention. He was discharged from the […]

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle sustained a laceration to the quadriceps muscle, which required surgical intervention. He was discharged from the hospital today and will be sidelined for an indefinite period. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle sustained a lacerated… pic.twitter.com/dCriJjdJtH — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2025

There you go.The news is finally out: The Canadiens have announced that Kaiden Guhle will be absent for an indefinite period.The defenseman suffered a laceration to the quadriceps muscle and had to undergo surgery.Clearly, this is a blow to the Canadiens.It is unknown when Guhle will be able to return to play because the extent of the cut is not known.

After all, if there was surgery, it must have been significant. So, one can think he could be out for quite some time…

The problem is that the muscle needs time to fully heal.

After that, he will need to rebuild strength and regain mobility in the muscle AND time will be needed for the defenseman to get back into game shape…

It’s more complicated to come back from a lower body injury because if both legs are not functional, it affects cardio…

That said, can we think that his season is over? Hmm…

Extension

Ultimately, credit should be given to Tony Marinaro. The radio host mentioned it this morning on BPM Sports and he stated that Guhle had sustained a cut.Hats off, Tony!In all this, it is still peculiar to see such an injury because players are well equipped.Some of them wear anti-cut suits and special equipment to avoid cuts, and one has to wonder if Guhle just had a stroke of bad luck as well.

Let’s remember that the Canadiens recalled Jayden Struble to replace Guhle in the lineup and we should expect to see another recall tomorrow.

The Canadiens will embark on their Western trip on Friday and the team will want seven healthy defensemen in case one gets injured.

We will see who the lucky one will be…