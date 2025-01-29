Kaiden Guhle: The Canadiens announce that he will be sidelined for an indefinite period

Kaiden Guhle: The Canadiens announce that he will be sidelined for an indefinite periodMarc-Olivier Cook
Defenseman Kaiden Guhle sustained a laceration to the quadriceps muscle, which required surgical intervention. He was discharged from the hospital today and will be sidelined for an indefinite period.
Defenseman Kaiden Guhle sustained a lacerated… pic.twitter.com/dCriJjdJtH
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2025
After all, if there was surgery, it must have been significant. So, one can think he could be out for quite some time…
After that, he will need to rebuild strength and regain mobility in the muscle AND time will be needed for the defenseman to get back into game shape…
It’s more complicated to come back from a lower body injury because if both legs are not functional, it affects cardio…
That said, can we think that his season is over? Hmm…
Extension
Let’s remember that the Canadiens recalled Jayden Struble to replace Guhle in the lineup and we should expect to see another recall tomorrow.
We will see who the lucky one will be…