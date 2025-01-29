Michael Andlauer’s suggestion to play games in Quebec: Bill Daly can’t believe it

Michael Andlauer’s suggestion to play games in Quebec: Bill Daly can’t believe itCharles-Alexis Brisebois
The Sens’ owner doesn’t want just preseason games, but it will be up to the NHL to decide
Source: Julian McKenzie pic.twitter.com/ksOItEYCgv — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 27, 2025
He said what? – Bill Daly
Bill Daly was seemingly caught off guard by #GoSensGo owner Michael Andlauer’s comments.
See his full reaction below and the NHL’s view on Quebec City https://t.co/GUONd0dKRH — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 29, 2025
In Brief
On Thursday night, Marc-André Fleury will play his last career game at the Bell Centre! pic.twitter.com/ISHBePBuBP
— RDS (@RDSca) January 29, 2025
Patrik Laine has his gloves and pants from Finland this morning.
He wants to “break in” his equipment for the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/okfNQwlcm4 — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) January 29, 2025
Nico Hischier being labeled out “week-to-week,” tough for #NJDevils to lose Markstrom and now Nico in this stretch.
— Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) January 29, 2025
Team USA GM Bill Guerin met with Auston Matthews here this morning at Wild-Leafs morning skates. Guerin also met with Leafs GM Brad Treliving. Barring a setback, it’s a full go for 34 to play in 4 Nations.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 29, 2025
All signs point to Drew Doughty making his season debut tonight with the #GoKingsGo … expectation is that he’ll play tonight and Saturday. Tomorrow vs Tampa will depend on how he feels after tonight’s game.
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 29, 2025