Michael Andlauer’s suggestion to play games in Quebec: Bill Daly can’t believe it

The Sens’ owner doesn’t want just preseason games, but it will be up to the NHL to decide Source: Julian McKenzie pic.twitter.com/ksOItEYCgv — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 27, 2025

He said what? – Bill Daly

Bill Daly was seemingly caught off guard by #GoSensGo owner Michael Andlauer’s comments. See his full reaction below and the NHL’s view on Quebec City https://t.co/GUONd0dKRH — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 29, 2025

Several days ago, Michael Andlauer announced that his Ottawa Senators would be playing preseason games at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. This will happen in a few months.But the Sens’ owner – and former shareholder in the Canadiens – did not stop there.In addition to supporting the return of the Nordiques to Quebec, he said loudly and clearly that he would like to see the Senators play regular season games, in the future, at the Videotron Centre.But don’t think he said this with the league’s approval, which seems to always tread carefully when it comes to discussing the return of hockey to Quebec.Bill Daly, Gary Bettman’s right-hand man, was very surprised by Andlauer’s comments about his desire to play regular season games at the Videotron Centre.Just how surprised?So much so that when he was contacted by Jimmy Murphy (RG Media) to talk about the subject, he did not know exactly what the Senators’ controlling owner had said regarding his desire to play real games in Nordiques territory.It was after being brought up to speed on the matter that Daly recalled he had never really heard about this… without, however, closing the door on the idea of seeing hockey played at the Videotron Centre.Note: he did not open the door. He just made sure not to close it for no reason. But don’t hold your breath on that.Because the NHL does not want to bring NHL hockey back to Quebec (that’s always been obvious for those who can read between the lines) and because the Sens have clearly not spoken to the NHL about the idea of playing real games in Quebec, I do not expect it to happen.Unless the NHL is in trouble and needs Quebec someday.– Logical.– I like this.– Nico Hischier: his absence hurts.– Auston Matthews was supposed to play in the Four Nations.– Drew Doughty back tonight?