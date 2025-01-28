Top-5: When Moritz Seider decides to score… in his own net

Credit: The Canadiens were not in action yesterday. The team will return to action tonight, as the Jets visit the Bell Centre. There were still five other games featured in the NHL yesterday: Three teams moved closer to a Wild Card position Monday, while the @EdmontonOilers jumped back atop the Pacific Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/twWP74jywl pic.twitter.com/piapxiHSEO — NHL […]

Three teams moved closer to a Wild Card position Monday, while the @EdmontonOilers jumped back atop the Pacific Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/twWP74jywl pic.twitter.com/piapxiHSEO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2025

1: An emotional game in Detroit

At 31 years old, Dominik Shine is the oldest skater to make his NHL debut since 2015.

( : @NHL) pic.twitter.com/UpLbNEnZgN — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 28, 2025

The Canadiens were not in action yesterday.The team will return to action tonight, as the Jets visit the Bell Centre.There were still five other games featured in the NHL yesterday:Last night was special for Dominik Shine.The 31-year-old veteran, who began his pro career in 2016, was playing his very first NHL game.A great show of determination:

The Kings quickly opened the scoring in the match, and the second goal scored by the Los Angeles team was… Strange.

Moritz Seider scores…on his own net. Unfortunate miscue off the faceoff – thankfully Raymond scored soon after to get it back. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/09rsh7CD5T — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 28, 2025

In fact, it was Moritz Seider who scored into his own net after losing the puck near his goal:Despite being down 2-0 in the game, the Wings never gave up.The team was able to come back and win 5-2.

Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and Marco Kasper (twice) scored four of Detroit’s five goals:

Thankful for Lucas Raymond

pic.twitter.com/p1ws0RImaG — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) January 28, 2025

DeBrincat ties the game on a beautifully set up one timer! pic.twitter.com/67XOINyKsB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2025

Kasper was not taking no for an answer! pic.twitter.com/Gr8JG3CVI6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2025

Lucas Raymond was brilliant in his team’s victory.

2: A goal for McDavid on his return

The forward finished his work night with an impressive four-point harvest, helping the Wings secure two crucial points in the standings.

The Oilers’ captain was back in action after his three-game suspension.

McDavid marks his return from suspension, obviously! pic.twitter.com/HhVnfWfpUa — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 28, 2025

And what had to happen, happened.McDavid scored:

After McDavid’s goal, Zach Hyman missed a great chance to give his team the lead.

But it was okay: Corey Perry was there to fix his teammate’s error.

Shortly after Zach Hyman hit the crossbar, Corey Perry buries a breakaway chance pic.twitter.com/fqtUxQskxg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 28, 2025

3: Another loss for the Penguins

The former Canadiens player took advantage of a breakaway to make it 3-2:This was enough for the Oilers, who never looked back in the game.The club won their match against the Kraken by a score of 4-2.Mattias Ekholm scored into an empty net.

Poor Sidney Crosby…

Pittsburgh goal! Scored by Sidney Crosby with 19:36 remaining in the 3rd period. Assisted by Bryan Rust and Matt Grzelcyk. San Jose: 1

Pittsburgh: 1#PITvsSJS #TheFutureIsTeal #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/HMavAgi9tg — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) January 28, 2025

The Penguins are going nowhere, as we saw again last night when they faced off against the Sharks in San Jose.Crosby scored early in the third period, but that was the only moment of joy for the Penguins in the game:Crosby and the Penguins were powerless against Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks.

Celebrini scored his team’s second goal in the game, which turned out to be the winning goal.

Macklin Celebrini breaks the tie and the dads are loving it! pic.twitter.com/nWXYdA9a5X — NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2025

The Sharks won 2-1:The Penguins now have a record of 3-7-0 in their last ten games.

Nothing is going right for Pittsburgh…

4: Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller take care of the Blues

Did we tell you that Quinn Hughes is a good NHL player?

He proved it last night with a beautiful pass on Conor Garland’s goal.

This allowed the Canucks captain to register a point in a sixth consecutive game:

Immediately after Garland’s goal, J.T. Miller wanted to send a message to his teammates.

The star player of the Canucks fought with the Blues’ captain, Brayden Schenn:

We got a quick tilt out of nowhere between Brayden Schenn and JT Miller pic.twitter.com/QuaYz8SNJT — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 28, 2025

Sweet feed from Quinn Hughes and that’s a Gordie Howe hat trick for J.T. Miller pic.twitter.com/vSoSGIbynC — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 28, 2025

The stars of the game were definitely Hughes and Miller.This play deserves to be seen and reviewed:The Canucks won the game by a score of 5-2, and in the victory, J.T. Miller stood out by scoring a Gordie Howe hat trick (one goal, one assist, and one fight).

Hughes, meanwhile, recorded two assists… And became the first defenseman in Canucks history to have 100 multi-point games in his career:

Quinn Hughes became the first defenseman in @Canucks history to record 100 multi-point games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/twWP74k6lT pic.twitter.com/D8YPBax5Hu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2025

5: Important victory for the Flyers

The Flyers were not there to mess around against the Devils last night.

John Tortorella’s team scored three times in the first 23 minutes of the game:

Brink with the clapper on the powerplay pic.twitter.com/ZWuTLfsmc3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 28, 2025

The @NHLFlyers get goals from Bobby Brink and Joel Farabee 28 seconds apart! pic.twitter.com/quhnGlID1o — NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2025

Terrific redirect from Garnet Hathaway! pic.twitter.com/V7a6B3HWYg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2025

Suspension in sight for Nick Seeler… pic.twitter.com/ABDF6mLDvb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 28, 2025

The Devils tried to come back in the game, but they were never able to complete their comeback.The Flyers eventually won by a score of 4-2 and managed to secure a big victory against the powerful Devils.The game also featured this hit from Nick Seeler.Nathan Bastian had to leave the game after the hit:

– The top scorers of the night:

– Eight games tonight, including the Canadiens’ game: