Top-5: When Moritz Seider decides to score… in his own net

Top-5: When Moritz Seider decides to score… in his own netMarc-Olivier Cook
Three teams moved closer to a Wild Card position Monday, while the @EdmontonOilers jumped back atop the Pacific Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/twWP74jywl pic.twitter.com/piapxiHSEO
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2025
1: An emotional game in Detroit
At 31 years old, Dominik Shine is the oldest skater to make his NHL debut since 2015.
•••
(: @NHL) pic.twitter.com/UpLbNEnZgN
— JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 28, 2025
The Kings quickly opened the scoring in the match, and the second goal scored by the Los Angeles team was… Strange.
Moritz Seider scores…on his own net.
Unfortunate miscue off the faceoff – thankfully Raymond scored soon after to get it back. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/09rsh7CD5T
— Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 28, 2025
Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and Marco Kasper (twice) scored four of Detroit’s five goals:
Thankful for Lucas Raymond
pic.twitter.com/p1ws0RImaG
— Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) January 28, 2025
DeBrincat ties the game on a beautifully set up one timer! pic.twitter.com/67XOINyKsB
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2025
Kasper was not taking no for an answer! pic.twitter.com/Gr8JG3CVI6
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2025
Lucas Raymond was brilliant in his team’s victory.
2: A goal for McDavid on his return
The Oilers’ captain was back in action after his three-game suspension.
McDavid marks his return from suspension, obviously! pic.twitter.com/HhVnfWfpUa
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 28, 2025
After McDavid’s goal, Zach Hyman missed a great chance to give his team the lead.
But it was okay: Corey Perry was there to fix his teammate’s error.
Shortly after Zach Hyman hit the crossbar, Corey Perry buries a breakaway chance pic.twitter.com/fqtUxQskxg
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 28, 2025
3: Another loss for the Penguins
Poor Sidney Crosby…
Pittsburgh goal!
Scored by Sidney Crosby with 19:36 remaining in the 3rd period.
Assisted by Bryan Rust and Matt Grzelcyk.
San Jose: 1
Pittsburgh: 1#PITvsSJS #TheFutureIsTeal #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/HMavAgi9tg
— NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) January 28, 2025
Celebrini scored his team’s second goal in the game, which turned out to be the winning goal.
Macklin Celebrini breaks the tie and the dads are loving it! pic.twitter.com/nWXYdA9a5X
— NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2025
Nothing is going right for Pittsburgh…
4: Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller take care of the Blues
He proved it last night with a beautiful pass on Conor Garland’s goal.
Quinn Hughes finds Conor Garland to extend his point streak to six games! #NHLStats: https://t.co/VHEXkTqUFE
: @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/U7V8bFZ7va
— NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2025
Immediately after Garland’s goal, J.T. Miller wanted to send a message to his teammates.
The star player of the Canucks fought with the Blues’ captain, Brayden Schenn:
We got a quick tilt out of nowhere between Brayden Schenn and JT Miller pic.twitter.com/QuaYz8SNJT
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 28, 2025
Sweet feed from Quinn Hughes and that’s a Gordie Howe hat trick for J.T. Miller pic.twitter.com/vSoSGIbynC
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 28, 2025
Hughes, meanwhile, recorded two assists… And became the first defenseman in Canucks history to have 100 multi-point games in his career:
Quinn Hughes became the first defenseman in @Canucks history to record 100 multi-point games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/twWP74k6lT pic.twitter.com/D8YPBax5Hu
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2025
5: Important victory for the Flyers
John Tortorella’s team scored three times in the first 23 minutes of the game:
Brink with the clapper on the powerplay pic.twitter.com/ZWuTLfsmc3
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 28, 2025
The @NHLFlyers get goals from Bobby Brink and Joel Farabee 28 seconds apart! pic.twitter.com/quhnGlID1o
— NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2025
Terrific redirect from Garnet Hathaway! pic.twitter.com/V7a6B3HWYg
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2025
Suspension in sight for Nick Seeler… pic.twitter.com/ABDF6mLDvb
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 28, 2025
Overtime
–
The possibilities are endless at Gritty’s new Chaos Factory where you can build your own Gritty pic.twitter.com/IebO8vU8Wc
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 28, 2025
– The top scorers of the night:
– Eight games tonight, including the Canadiens’ game: