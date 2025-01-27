Oliver Kapanen is scoring at a rate of one point per game in Sweden

Oliver Kapanen is scoring at a rate of one point per game in SwedenDansLesCoulisses.com
Grant McCagg has observed him playing since his return to Sweden and noticed one very important thing that could explain Kapanen’s success.
His skating has significantly improved. Watching his highlights, one might think he glides on the ice. It’s enough to impress many people, including McCagg.
Here are some highlights from Kapanen’s last match, which were collected by McCagg.
Grant McCagg on #GoHabsGo prospect Oliver Kapanen:
“His skating since the start of the year has just gotten better and better… He’s averaging a point-per-game now. One of only 7 in the SHL”
Full podhttps://t.co/DIBb0CDGEF#thesickpodcast | @grantmccagg @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/lBS0Khemyz
— The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) January 27, 2025
McCagg is also impressed with Kapanen’s work in the faceoff circle. He has won 55.8% of his battles, placing him among the elite in the SHL.
