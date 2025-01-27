Oliver Kapanen is scoring at a rate of one point per game in Sweden

Credit: Oliver Kapanen did not experience the hoped-for start of the season with the Canadiens. He returned to play in Sweden, as planned, and this return has benefited him greatly. He is increasing his point production from game to game and is also showing excellent development of his skills. With a haul of 21 points in […]

Oliver Kapanen did not experience the hoped-for start of the season with the Canadiens. He returned to play in Sweden, as planned, and this return has benefited him greatly.He is increasing his point production from game to game and is also showing excellent development of his skills.With a haul of 21 points in as many games, he is part of a short list of nine players with at least one point per game this season in the SHL.

Grant McCagg has observed him playing since his return to Sweden and noticed one very important thing that could explain Kapanen’s success.

His skating has significantly improved. Watching his highlights, one might think he glides on the ice. It’s enough to impress many people, including McCagg.

Here are some highlights from Kapanen’s last match, which were collected by McCagg.

Grant McCagg on #GoHabsGo prospect Oliver Kapanen: “His skating since the start of the year has just gotten better and better… He’s averaging a point-per-game now. One of only 7 in the SHL” Full pod https://t.co/DIBb0CDGEF#thesickpodcast | @grantmccagg @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/lBS0Khemyz — The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) January 27, 2025

McCagg noted that Kapanen has developed true confidence on the ice. His streak of seven games with at least one point is likely helping him gain some form of self-confidence.The craziest thing about it all is that Kapanen is the only player under 24 years old to have at least one point per game in the SHL this season.Kapanen is progressing very well, to the point where McCagg ranks him as the second-best center in the entire SHL. The only player ahead of him is David Tomasek, a 28-year-old veteran who has scored 46 points in just 34 games.If Kapanen were still playing in the SHL at 28 years old, one could expect such dominance.

McCagg is also impressed with Kapanen’s work in the faceoff circle. He has won 55.8% of his battles, placing him among the elite in the SHL.

In Brief

Kapanen scored the only two goals for his team in his last game and his progression is far from finished. Kent Hughes must be rubbing his hands in delight at the quality of play from his prospect.

