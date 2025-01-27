Canada should have invited Logan Thompson to the Four Nations Showcase

Credit: Canada made its selection at the beginning of December for its roster at the Four Nations Tournament. Samuel Montembeault has been invited alongside Adin Hill and Jordan Binnington. The Canadian leaders may have made a mistake selecting these goalies. Other Canadian goaltenders have impressed this season, including Logan Thompson. The Capitals goalie has been nothing […]

Canada made its selection at the beginning of December for its roster at the Four Nations Tournament. Samuel Montembeault has been invited alongside Adin Hill and Jordan Binnington.The Canadian leaders may have made a mistake selecting these goalies. Other Canadian goaltenders have impressed this season, including Logan Thompson.The Capitals goalie has been nothing short of spectacular, as he finds himself in the top three of the NHL for most goaltending statistics.

Here’s what his statistics look like this season.

Let’s just say Logan Thompson has earned his new six-season contract with the Capitals! https://t.co/Zs3dwgYjd1 pic.twitter.com/ZIRVdymvNo — RDS (@RDSca) January 27, 2025

Thompson is the only regular goalie (at least 10 games) in the NHL with fewer than three regulation losses this season.

And that’s not all! His save percentage and goals against average per game place him just behind Connor Hellebuyck, who is having an outstanding season.

Logan Thompson is currently in the running for the Vezina Trophy. His statistics are way too impressive!

The Capitals have not wasted any time and have extended his contract for six seasons. The worst part is that his contract will only count for $5.85 million against the Caps’ salary cap.

Returning to the Canadian goalies, Thompson simply dominates all the goalie statistics among Canadian netminders.With 22 wins, he has three more than his closest competitor, Adin Hill, who has played four fewer games than him.Hill is the goalie selected by Canada with the best save percentage (.903), but he ranks ninth among Canadian goalies in that category. Eight other regular goalies of Canadian nationality surpass him!Logan Thompson has a save percentage of .925 and he is closely followed by two other overlooked goalies, Darcy Kuemper (.921) and Mackenzie Blackwood (.915). These three goalies could have been an interesting choice for the tournament.They are used to playing in front of teams with many talented players, which the Canadian goalie will have to do during the tournament.

The former goaltending coach of the Canadiens, Stéphane Waite, even stated on the podcast Sortie de zone that he would have liked to see Thompson invited to the Four Nations Tournament.

Quick Hits

It is a source of pride to see Samuel Montembeault represent Canada, but Logan Thompson truly deserves a spot on the national team.

– The Senators’ executives apologized for the Nordiques jersey.

Sens Fans. For clarity

1. The team is not moving. Period. (other than hopefully downtown)

2. Putting our beloved Sparty in a Sens/Nords jersey was wrong. Today was a good reminder that our logo is sacred. As CEO, I own this one Now, hopefully we can all focus on WASH #GSG — Cyril Leeder (@cyleeder) January 28, 2025

– It’s thanks to a great performance by Jacob Fowler.

Macklin Celebrini pays up to Will Smith after BU’s 2-0 loss to BC this weekend ( : @SanJoseSharks) pic.twitter.com/FQYAwunari — BarDown (@BarDown) January 28, 2025

– We love to see this.

Jacob Fowler after a 2-0 BC shutout vs BU on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/dstrlckVNX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 28, 2025

