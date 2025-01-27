Canada should have invited Logan Thompson to the Four Nations Showcase

Canada should have invited Logan Thompson to the Four Nations ShowcaseDansLesCoulisses.com
Here’s what his statistics look like this season.
Let’s just say Logan Thompson has earned his new six-season contract with the Capitals! https://t.co/Zs3dwgYjd1 pic.twitter.com/ZIRVdymvNo
— RDS (@RDSca) January 27, 2025
And that’s not all! His save percentage and goals against average per game place him just behind Connor Hellebuyck, who is having an outstanding season.
The Capitals have not wasted any time and have extended his contract for six seasons. The worst part is that his contract will only count for $5.85 million against the Caps’ salary cap.
The former goaltending coach of the Canadiens, Stéphane Waite, even stated on the podcast Sortie de zone that he would have liked to see Thompson invited to the Four Nations Tournament.
Quick Hits
– The Senators’ executives apologized for the Nordiques jersey.
Sens Fans. For clarity
1. The team is not moving. Period. (other than hopefully downtown)
2. Putting our beloved Sparty in a Sens/Nords jersey was wrong. Today was a good reminder that our logo is sacred. As CEO, I own this one
Now, hopefully we can all focus on WASH #GSG
— Cyril Leeder (@cyleeder) January 28, 2025
– It’s thanks to a great performance by Jacob Fowler.
Macklin Celebrini pays up to Will Smith after BU’s 2-0 loss to BC this weekend
(: @SanJoseSharks) pic.twitter.com/FQYAwunari
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 28, 2025
– We love to see this.
Jacob Fowler after a 2-0 BC shutout vs BU on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/dstrlckVNX
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 28, 2025
– The duo worked well in the regular season.
Justin Fields or Russell Wilson… but probably not bothhttps://t.co/3xkTVfZwu1
— RDS (@RDSca) January 28, 2025