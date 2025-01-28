David Reinbacher: “He is so good, it’s scary”Charles-Alexis Brisebois
David Reinbacher demonstrated, at his first practice since September, that he is a talented defender. And his teammates were happy to see him again https://t.co/ejx7iZPkBf
— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) January 28, 2025
He has that little something extra. – Mike Matheson on David Reinbacher
It’s nice to see the boys so happy for David Reinbacher.
The Habs power of friendship lives on pic.twitter.com/shklEopRPZ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 27, 2025
In brief
Quinn Hughes tonight:
— 2 primary assists
— 3 shots
— +1
— up to a 102-point pace on the season
Hart? pic.twitter.com/3r7xSVg3Xo — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 28, 2025
Nice to see Emil Heineman in good spirits while he recovers from his injury pic.twitter.com/gUXqmOgIfj
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 28, 2025
The leaders of the Western Conference are in town.https://t.co/YAqjmN9GY2
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 28, 2025
Alexandre Carrier in Montreal, “it’s great to see!”
-Benoît Brunet pic.twitter.com/q2CeUe6Sok — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) January 28, 2025