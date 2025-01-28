David Reinbacher: “He is so good, it’s scary”

David Reinbacher demonstrated, at his first practice since September, that he is a talented defender. And his teammates were happy to see him again https://t.co/ejx7iZPkBf — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) January 28, 2025

He has that little something extra. – Mike Matheson on David Reinbacher

It’s nice to see the boys so happy for David Reinbacher. The Habs power of friendship lives on pic.twitter.com/shklEopRPZ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 27, 2025

In brief

Quinn Hughes tonight: — 2 primary assists

— 3 shots

— +1

— up to a 102-point pace on the season Hart? pic.twitter.com/3r7xSVg3Xo — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 28, 2025

Nice to see Emil Heineman in good spirits while he recovers from his injury pic.twitter.com/gUXqmOgIfj — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 28, 2025

The leaders of the Western Conference are in town.https://t.co/YAqjmN9GY2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 28, 2025

Alexandre Carrier in Montreal, “it’s great to see!” -Benoît Brunet pic.twitter.com/q2CeUe6Sok — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) January 28, 2025