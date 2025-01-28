Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

David Reinbacher: “He is so good, it’s scary”

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
David Reinbacher: “He is so good, it’s scary”
Credit: Getty Images
Yesterday, David Reinbacher skated with the guys from the Canadiens for the first time since he underwent surgery.

The defender, who is progressing faster than expected, looked good on the ice not only because we didn’t expect his knee to hold up like that… but also because he was playing well.

Listening to Renaud Lavoie, who discussed the topic with Jean-Charles Lajoie last night, Reinbacher’s talent was evident on the ice.

In his eyes, his vision and talent were apparent on the ice. The journalist finds that “Reinbacher is so good that it’s scary,” and clearly, he was impressed by what he saw.

This is an interesting viewpoint because normally, it’s a discourse reserved for Matvei Michkov, who was overlooked by the Canadiens in favor of the Austrian defender.

If Reinbacher can become the defender that the Canadiens hope one day, it could solve some issues in Montreal. After all, on the right side, apart from Logan Mailloux and him, the prospects are thin…

But there is still a long way to go before arriving there.

It is also worth noting that Renaud Lavoie, in his column, mentioned that David Savard was assisting David Reinbacher a lot during yesterday’s practice. Is anyone surprised?

The veterans clearly hold Reinbacher in high regard.

He has that little something extra. – Mike Matheson on David Reinbacher

In an ideal world, Reinbacher would have a strong finish to the season in Laval and start the next season off well with the Rocket. And from there, if he is a reliable defender, a call-up could become an option.

We shouldn’t rush him.

I also imagine that the Canadiens, knowing that Matvei Michkov has plenty of talent, will want to give the defender every chance possible to succeed in the National Hockey League.

One step at a time… but for the past 24 hours, there has been a very positive vibe around Reinbacher.


In brief

– Too strong.

– Thomas Chabot: his father hates the Habs. [JdeM]

– Emil Heineman is improving.

– It won’t be easy.

– Yes.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content