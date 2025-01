Credit: I don’t know if you like the masks of the goalies. But if you do, you will be pleased with Connor Hughes’ mask. The artist Sylabrush, who is behind several masks, has just unveiled the Canadiens-colored mask made for Connor Hughes of the Laval Rocket. It is simple, but it is also beautiful. View […]

The artist Sylabrush, who is behind several masks, has just unveiled the Canadiens-colored mask made for Connor Hughes of the Laval Rocket.It is simple, but it is also beautiful.