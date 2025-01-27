Sweater Ottawa / Quebec: Senators fans are angry

Sweater Ottawa / Quebec: Senators fans are angryMarc-Olivier Cook
Colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote an article about the Canadiens’ upcoming visit to Quebec:
The Senators will spend a few days in Quebec → https://t.co/NXldQx6NsG
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 27, 2025
They shared a photo on their Twitter account showing the team’s mascot… wearing a special jersey.
@REAL_Spartacat pic.twitter.com/UWH0FT4DFH
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 27, 2025
“What the f*ck…”
“Remove that…”
“Disgusting…”
“What a bad idea…”
“We are the Senators. Stop…”
The reactions are numerous. And it’s clear that it is really not going over well with management:
The fans’ anger is palpable, and it’s agreed that it’s normal.
Replacing half of your jersey with that of another team is acceptable if you’re a fan attending a game.
But it doesn’t sit well for a professional organization.
Imagine if the Canadiens published a photo of Youppi! with his big smile wearing half of the jersey in Leafs colors… There would definitely be some unhappy fans in Montreal!
Although the damage seems already done…
