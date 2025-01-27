Sweater Ottawa / Quebec: Senators fans are angry

Credit: This morning, we learned that the Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators will play two preseason games in Quebec next September. They will face off against the New Jersey Devils on the 28th, and two days later, the Canadiens will be there to challenge the Sens for victory. Colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote an article […]

This morning, we learned that the Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators will play two preseason games in Quebec next September.They will face off against the New Jersey Devils on the 28th, and two days later, the Canadiens will be there to challenge the Sens for victory.

Colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote an article about the Canadiens’ upcoming visit to Quebec:

The Senators will spend a few days in Quebec → https://t.co/NXldQx6NsG — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 27, 2025

For their part, the Senators are delighted with this opportunity.

They shared a photo on their Twitter account showing the team’s mascot… wearing a special jersey.

Half of the jersey features the colors of the Nordiques, while the other half is in the colors of the Sens.That said, I invite you to check the comments under the post to see how upset the fans are:

“What the f*ck…”

“Remove that…”

“Disgusting…”

“What a bad idea…”

“We are the Senators. Stop…”

The reactions are numerous. And it’s clear that it is really not going over well with management:

The fans’ anger is palpable, and it’s agreed that it’s normal.

Replacing half of your jersey with that of another team is acceptable if you’re a fan attending a game.

But it doesn’t sit well for a professional organization.

Imagine if the Canadiens published a photo of Youppi! with his big smile wearing half of the jersey in Leafs colors… There would definitely be some unhappy fans in Montreal!

All this to say that the Sens dropped the ball, and it will be interesting to see if the organization does anything to remedy the situation.

Although the damage seems already done…

