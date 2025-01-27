Trading Savard for another right-handed defenseman: A scenario that exists (according to Arpon Basu)Marc-Olivier Cook
His qualities are well known in Montreal, and it’s clear he is a useful player in Martin St-Louis’s lineup, even if he is slowing down a bit.
That’s why the idea of seeing him traded by March 7 is not unanimous in the city. Especially if the Canadiens are still battling for a playoff spot in just over a month!
What if the Canadiens traded Savard… to find his replacement for the coming years?
There could even be a scenario where the Canadiens trade Savard as a rental player and acquire a replacement on the right side. – Arpon Basu
This is the first time we’ve heard of this idea:
WHAT A JOB BY DAVID SAVARD!
And there’s the problem, exactly.
In Brief
– Another honor for Jacob Fowler. He was notably excellent Saturday night, as my colleague Mathis Therrien pointed out in an article yesterday.
– Logical.
– Nicolas Aubé-Kubel placed on waivers.
– Another defender heading to the Islanders.
– New contract (deserved) for Logan Thompson.
