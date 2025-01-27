Trading Savard for another right-handed defenseman: A scenario that exists (according to Arpon Basu)

David Savard no longer needs an introduction.

His qualities are well known in Montreal, and it’s clear he is a useful player in Martin St-Louis’s lineup, even if he is slowing down a bit.

That’s why the idea of seeing him traded by March 7 is not unanimous in the city. Especially if the Canadiens are still battling for a playoff spot in just over a month!

Speaking of the defender, Arpon Basu ( The Athletic ) raised a possibility that could make sense to some.

What if the Canadiens traded Savard… to find his replacement for the coming years?

There could even be a scenario where the Canadiens trade Savard as a rental player and acquire a replacement on the right side. – Arpon Basu

This is the first time we’ve heard of this idea:

Athletic subscribers: NHL trade deadline tiers — Buyers, sellers and those in between. Our staff looked at each team’s biggest needs, including my thought for the Blues … https://t.co/Hq1nBOmmC0 #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 27, 2025

WHAT A JOB BY DAVID SAVARD! The last seconds of the CH’s victory against the Lightning pic.twitter.com/wn89EUQLzq — RDS (@RDSca) January 22, 2025

There are two ways to look at this.The first: David Savard is no longer the defender he once was, and Kent Hughes could take advantage of that to maximize his value. There is also a chance of seeing the defender leave this summer through the free agent market if he cannot come to terms with the Canadiens on a new contract.In other words, the CH could lose him for nothing in a few months.The second: Even though the Quebecer is 34, he is still an extremely important player in Montreal. He wears a letter on his sweater, is one of the big leaders of the team, and enjoys being in a big brother role. He could help the team fight for a playoff spot until the end of the season because of his competitiveness.Players who are willing to sacrifice themselves like he does are hard to come by:If I were Kent Hughes, I would definitely listen to offers for Savard. But it would take a lot to let him go.

And there’s the problem, exactly.

In Brief

It would be surprising to see Savard traded for an excellent draft pick or a great prospect, and it makes one realize that the defender still holds greater value in Montreal.Because we know how important he is to the Canadiens and that he is willing to do anything to win here.

– Another honor for Jacob Fowler. He was notably excellent Saturday night, as my colleague Mathis Therrien pointed out in an article yesterday.

Congrats to Jacob Fowler on being named the Hockey East Player of the Week He went 2-0 vs BU this past weekend, making 61 saves, while recording one shutout. He allowed zero even-strength goals. He is only the third goalie to win Hockey East Player of the Week since 2020. pic.twitter.com/lASfqzpK7q — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 27, 2025

– Logical.

Let’s hear your thoughts on this midseason rookie all-star team! Read more from @NHLdotcom https://t.co/xTHTiQt5xD pic.twitter.com/1vORRi6UIs — NHL (@NHL) January 27, 2025

– Nicolas Aubé-Kubel placed on waivers.

Aube-Kubel (BUF) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 27, 2025

– Another defender heading to the Islanders.

#Isles Transaction: The New York Islanders have acquired defenseman Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional 5th round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 27, 2025

– New contract (deserved) for Logan Thompson.

Actual AAV is $5.85M https://t.co/MCYcga83hd — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 27, 2025

– Your turn to respond!