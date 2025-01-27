Skip to content
Nick Suzuki does not like criticism against Mike Matheson

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Nick Suzuki does not like criticism against Mike Matheson
For a few weeks now, it’s been less easy for Mike Matheson.

The Quebecer is not placed in an easy situation (he lost his role on the club’s first power play and regularly plays on the penalty kill) in special teams…

But playing with Lane Hutson at even strength also means that at the moment, he is on a duo that is more risky defensively speaking. It’s not as reliable as that of Alexandre Carrier and Kaiden Guhle, let’s say.

But anyway. All that to say that even though Matheson makes mistakes, he remains an important defenseman for the Habs. He eats up big minutes and is placed in situations that are not obvious.

And let’s remember that he does all this without complaining about his role in front of the media.

Many Habs fans are criticizing Matheson these days, and even though several people from the hockey community have come to his defense, nothing carries more weight than the one who just defended Matheson: captain Nick Suzuki.

During his media availability, Suzuki took a moment to defend #8.

Basically, Suzuki said that Matheson plays big tough minutes against big players. He added that a mistake by a defenseman gets magnified and reminded everyone that he is the best defenseman on the team.

Suzuki added that “people are being too hard” on Matheson.

It was through his fiancée that Suzuki learned that people were criticizing Matheson, which is why the captain felt the need to stand up and speak out. He doesn’t like seeing the defenseman criticized like that.

Suzuki is a good captain on this one – and in general. It was his job to do this and he took his role seriously.


