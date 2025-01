Nick Suzuki does not like criticism against Mike Matheson

#Habs Nick Suzuki came to bat for Mike Matheson: “he plays the hardest minutes on our team against the toughest players. Defense is a position where mistakes get blown up out of proportion; he’s been our top D for the whole season & people are definitely being too hard on him.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 27, 2025

#Habs Nick Suzuki on the criticism Mike Matheson has been receiving following Saturday’s OTL to New Jersey: “I thought he had a really good game then I come home and my fiancé is saying that people are saying unfortunate things about Math – I didn’t like hearing that.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 27, 2025

In brief

One thing about the Lightning’s up and down season: they’re 3-9-0 vs. Atlantic Division teams. That has to change for Tampa Bay to get on the run we keep waiting for them to get on. https://t.co/1xNa3DGxrP — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 27, 2025

As if the Mets didn’t already have enough pressure… https://t.co/Y8eMN82X1r — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 27, 2025

Laurent Courtois confirmed to me that none of the injured/absent players concern him. Iankov has a minor knee issue, Adedokun is in the concussion protocol after a hit to the head on Friday, Clark and Campbell are coming back from their experience with the American team and… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 27, 2025

James Letcher Jr. Montreal The return specialist from the Alouettes signs a one-season contract with the team! pic.twitter.com/F8XVmrQsPs — RDS (@RDSca) January 27, 2025

Hischier has returned to New Jersey to be evaluated https://t.co/77slylJYyThttps://t.co/77slylJYyT — NHL (@LNH_FR) January 27, 2025

For a few weeks now, it’s been less easy for Mike Matheson.The Quebecer is not placed in an easy situation (he lost his role on the club’s first power play and regularly plays on the penalty kill) in special teams…But playing with Lane Hutson at even strength also means that at the moment, he is on a duo that is more risky defensively speaking. It’s not as reliable as that of Alexandre Carrier and Kaiden Guhle, let’s say.But anyway. All that to say that even though Matheson makes mistakes, he remains an important defenseman for the Habs. He eats up big minutes and is placed in situations that are not obvious.And let’s remember that he does all this without complaining about his role in front of the media.Many Habs fans are criticizing Matheson these days, and even though several people from the hockey community have come to his defense, nothing carries more weight than the one who just defended Matheson: captain Nick Suzuki.During his media availability, Suzuki took a moment to defend #8.Basically, Suzuki said that Matheson plays big tough minutes against big players. He added that a mistake by a defenseman gets magnified and reminded everyone that he is the best defenseman on the team.Suzuki added that “people are being too hard” on Matheson.It was through his fiancée that Suzuki learned that people were criticizing Matheson, which is why the captain felt the need to stand up and speak out. He doesn’t like seeing the defenseman criticized like that.Suzuki is a good captain on this one – and in general. It was his job to do this and he took his role seriously.– The Lightning must win in their division.– Oh really?– Interesting.– Well done.– To be continued.