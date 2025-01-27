Nick Suzuki does not like criticism against Mike Matheson

#Habs Nick Suzuki came to bat for Mike Matheson: “he plays the hardest minutes on our team against the toughest players. Defense is a position where mistakes get blown up out of proportion; he’s been our top D for the whole season & people are definitely being too hard on him.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 27, 2025

#Habs Nick Suzuki on the criticism Mike Matheson has been receiving following Saturday’s OTL to New Jersey: “I thought he had a really good game then I come home and my fiancé is saying that people are saying unfortunate things about Math – I didn’t like hearing that.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 27, 2025

One thing about the Lightning’s up and down season: they’re 3-9-0 vs. Atlantic Division teams. That has to change for Tampa Bay to get on the run we keep waiting for them to get on. https://t.co/1xNa3DGxrP — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 27, 2025

As if the Mets didn’t already have enough pressure… https://t.co/Y8eMN82X1r — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 27, 2025

Laurent Courtois confirmed to me that none of the injured/absent players concern him. Iankov has a minor knee issue, Adedokun is in the concussion protocol after a hit to the head on Friday, Clark and Campbell are coming back from their experience with the American team and… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 27, 2025

James Letcher Jr. Montreal The return specialist from the Alouettes signs a one-season contract with the team! pic.twitter.com/F8XVmrQsPs — RDS (@RDSca) January 27, 2025

Hischier has returned to New Jersey to be evaluated https://t.co/77slylJYyThttps://t.co/77slylJYyT — NHL (@LNH_FR) January 27, 2025