John Tortorella: not the right coach to let Matvei Michkov express himself

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
When it comes time to talk about Matvei Michkov and John Tortorella, his coach, everyone has an opinion on the matter.

Is the fiery head coach, who likes to break his players and be quite authoritative, the right coach for the rookie to become what is expected of her?

Because Michkov is going through a more difficult period and missed his turn earlier this season, the question arises.

On this subject, Nikita Zadorov (who addressed the topic in an interview published on RG Media) has his opinion as well. The Bruins player knows how Tortorella operates and, in his eyes, Michkov does not have enough room to fully express himself.

And be careful: when I say “express himself” talking about Michkov, I am not talking about speaking. I am talking about expressing himself on the ice.

I think playing in Philadelphia under John Tortorella is a tough place to showcase your talent.

He is the kind of coach who demands 100% predictability at all times, and because of that, you may not have enough space and time with the puck. – Nikita Zadorov.

According to Zadorov, who has faced Michkov a few times as a member of the Bruins, it is possible that Michkov may miss out on the Rookie of the Year title because of this.

It will depend on his end of season… but it is indeed a possibility.

It is clear that Michkov’s strength lies in not being too predictable and being creative with the puck. Under Tortorella, this limits his ability to change the game.

Let’s remember that Martin St-Louis, who loved playing for Tortorella, is more the type to let the puck carrier do what he wants because his concepts revolve around how the other four guys – the future – will position themselves. Good for Ivan Demidov, then…


