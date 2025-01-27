Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

«David Reinbacher is progressing faster than he believed»

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
«David Reinbacher is progressing faster than he believed»
Credit: Getty Images
You probably saw it, but earlier this morning, David Reinbacher practiced with his teammates from the Canadiens.

This wasn’t the first time he skated since his knee surgery, but it was the first time he trained with the rest of the team since his operation in the fall of 2024.

Obviously, he wasn’t wearing a jersey that allowed him to take contact… but that’s normal.

What’s crazy is that it has been less than four months since he was operated on. And without saying he is close to returning to play, let’s just say that on the ice, Reinbacher looks good.

Clearly, he is able to test his knee.

In the original diagnosis from October 1st, the Canadiens were talking about five to six months. Five months is March 1st… and six months is April 1st. And the way he skates, he doesn’t look like a guy who will have to wait until April 1st.

Setbacks can always occur in his rehabilitation, of course, but still.

What we learn through Patrik Bexell is that during the holidays, Reinbacher told a source of Bexell that he was progressing faster than he thought. So can we expect to see him return to play in February, if all goes well?

Maybe. In any case, today’s images are hopeful.

If I had told you, after the preseason game where Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher got injured, that we would be here (Laine scoring like crazy and Reinbacher skating fluidly) on January 27, would you have believed me?

But yet…


In Brief

– For now, we are only talking about two preseason games – without the help of the government.

– For fans of CF Montreal.

– Interesting.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content