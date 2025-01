«David Reinbacher is progressing faster than he believed»

Defenceman David Reinbacher, who suffered knee injury during pre-season, taking part in #Habs practice this morning in Brossard wearing blue non-contact sweater #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/HpEDzHW0Vn — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 27, 2025

David Reinbacher was ‘home’ in Switzerland for Christmas and said that he was recovering faster than expected.

Even if it was Reinbacher himself who said it, I only had one source so couldn’t publish. Good to see the source was right. https://t.co/6hUZjjy1P4 — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 27, 2025

Reinbacher scores to conclude the practice and receives a big dose of love from his teammates pic.twitter.com/RWUqEhL7yL — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 27, 2025

In Brief

The owner of the Sens does not want preseason games, but it will be up to the NHL to decide Source: Julian McKenzie pic.twitter.com/ksOItEYCgv — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 27, 2025

Caden Clark (but not George Campbell), Dominic Iankov, Michael Adedokun, and Jalen Neal are not participating in practice. They are doing light solo work. #CFMTL Giacomo Vironi just joined them on a stationary bike. pic.twitter.com/FOGXkBcbAs — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 27, 2025

Joel and his gloves from Finland. pic.twitter.com/Ospfje27Dv — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 27, 2025

You probably saw it, but earlier this morning, David Reinbacher practiced with his teammates from the Canadiens.This wasn’t the first time he skated since his knee surgery, but it was the first time he trained with the rest of the team since his operation in the fall of 2024.Obviously, he wasn’t wearing a jersey that allowed him to take contact… but that’s normal.What’s crazy is that it has been less than four months since he was operated on. And without saying he is close to returning to play, let’s just say that on the ice, Reinbacher looks good.Clearly, he is able to test his knee.In the original diagnosis from October 1st, the Canadiens were talking about five to six months. Five months is March 1st… and six months is April 1st. And the way he skates, he doesn’t look like a guy who will have to wait until April 1st.Setbacks can always occur in his rehabilitation, of course, but still.What we learn through Patrik Bexell is that during the holidays, Reinbacher told a source of Bexell that he was progressing faster than he thought. So can we expect to see him return to play in February, if all goes well?Maybe. In any case, today’s images are hopeful.If I had told you, after the preseason game where Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher got injured, that we would be here (Laine scoring like crazy and Reinbacher skating fluidly) on January 27, would you have believed me?But yet…– For now, we are only talking about two preseason games – without the help of the government.– For fans of CF Montreal.– Interesting.