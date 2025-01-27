Skip to content
Canadian: David Reinbacher trained with the group

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
In recent days (on January 22, to be precise), several players were absent from the Canadiens’ practice. We are talking about Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Kaiden Guhle, Patrik Laine, and David Savard.

Despite that, all five players played this week.

On Saturday, there was uncertainty about whether Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher would be able to play… but in the end, they participated in the game against the Devils, leaving Rafaël Harvey-Pinard in the stands.

This is to say that there are a few players with uncertain health statuses within the team at the moment.

This morning, about thirty hours before the next game, two players were unable to practice due to receiving treatment: Josh Anderson and Kaiden Guhle.

Should we expect to see them play tomorrow? Probably, yes. A day of treatment is not unusual in the course of a season for players like them.

It is too early to worry.

However, regarding the practice itself, it is interesting to note that the centers practiced with Marc Bureau, the CH specialist, in the faceoff circle.

Juraj Slafkovsky was also there.

But what stands out the most is the fact that David Reinbacher practiced with the other Canadiens players for the first time since his major knee injury.

In recent days, he has tested his operated knee solo, but not in a group. So this is a step in the right direction.

We know that Reinbacher is in the Canadiens’ environment during his rehabilitation process. He is doing his conditioning with the CH, so it is normal to see him return to the ice with the main team – and not, for now, in the Rocket’s environment.

It should be noted that he is wearing a jersey that prohibits him from receiving contact. But despite that, he seemed comfortable.

Let’s remember that the plan will be to send him back to Laval, if all goes well, to finish the season strongly. And if he practices with the group in January, the club can hope that in a few weeks, he will be ready.

To be continued.


In Brief

– Oh yeah?

– Carey Price stays informed about what’s happening with the CH. [JdeM]

– The Sens are making progress.

