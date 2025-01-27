Canadian: David Reinbacher trained with the group

Canadian: David Reinbacher trained with the groupCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Forward Josh Anderson and defenseman Kaiden Guhle will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2025
Les joueurs de centre pratiquent leur mises en jeu avec Marc Bureau.
Juraj Slafkovsky y est. pic.twitter.com/R6wGvGVrbz — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 27, 2025
Entrainement du CH:
– Anderson & Guhle absents pour recevoir des traitements
– Reinbacher a patiné en solo et est maintenant avec le groupe pour l’entrainement
– Marc Bureau a travaillé les mises en jeu avec un groupe de joueurs@RDSca
— Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) January 27, 2025
Defenceman David Reinbacher, who suffered knee injury during pre-season, taking part in #Habs practice this morning in Brossard wearing blue non-contact sweater #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/HpEDzHW0Vn
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 27, 2025
In Brief
