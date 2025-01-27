Skip to content
Confirmed: the Canadiens will play in Quebec on September 30th

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Yesterday, there were discussions regarding the presence of the Ottawa Senators in Quebec, on the sidelines of the training camp.

And now everything is confirmed: the Sens will face the New Jersey Devils on September 28 in the Quebec capital. And two days later, on the evening of September 30, the Flanelle will be in Quebec.

It’s a Tuesday, for those wondering.

The Ottawa Senators will, like the Kings in 2024, spend a few days (four) in Quebec. There will be training, games, and community activities.

Ironically, considering there have already been rumors about the Sens relocating to Quebec.

It would have been even more special if the team had hired Patrick Roy as coach last season – but that’s a completely separate issue.

The Senators will thus be at home for these games, which will result in fewer preseason games in Kanata.

For the CH, this is a good thing: it allows for a game close to home, but without losing a home preseason game. I expect the CH to play at least four preseason games at home, one in Quebec… and one or two more in Ontario.

This is great news for the people of Quebec, who will get to see NHL hockey. It’s not like it’s the Nordiques, but at least, it’s NHL hockey coming to town.


