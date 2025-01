Confirmed: the Canadiens will play in Quebec on September 30th

COMMUNIQUÉ: Les Sénateurs joueront deux matchs préparatoires à Québec en 2025: https://t.co/UFFsDSkO9n NEWS RELEASE: Senators to play two preseason games in Quebec City in 2025: https://t.co/HjVq5wEhy6 pic.twitter.com/FxqWLMj7vL — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 27, 2025

Confirmed, the Senators will play two preseason games in Quebec next fall. vs the New Jersey Devils, on September 28, at 3 PM;

vs the Montreal Canadiens on September 30, at 7 PM. The team will be in the capital for 4 days for training sessions… — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) January 27, 2025

In Brief

Team Canada will take its time evaluating its options to replace Alex Pietrangelo who pulled out of 4 Nations. Probably have until just before they arrive in Montreal in 2 weeks. Likely preference is RHD but management is evaluating a group of players and will take best player at… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 27, 2025

L’Alliance de Montréal a trouvé son homme!

Jermaine Small, l’entraîneur le plus victorieux de l’histoire de la LECB, démarque à Montréal! ( CEBL)https://t.co/nkKCn5wunU pic.twitter.com/RfgGKvY1s7 — RDS (@RDSca) January 27, 2025

Yesterday, there were discussions regarding the presence of the Ottawa Senators in Quebec , on the sidelines of the training camp.And now everything is confirmed: the Sens will face the New Jersey Devils on September 28 in the Quebec capital. And two days later, on the evening of September 30, the Flanelle will be in Quebec.It’s a Tuesday, for those wondering.The Ottawa Senators will, like the Kings in 2024, spend a few days (four) in Quebec. There will be training, games, and community activities.Ironically, considering there have already been rumors about the Sens relocating to Quebec.It would have been even more special if the team had hired Patrick Roy as coach last season – but that’s a completely separate issue.The Senators will thus be at home for these games, which will result in fewer preseason games in Kanata.For the CH, this is a good thing: it allows for a game close to home, but without losing a home preseason game. I expect the CH to play at least four preseason games at home, one in Quebec… and one or two more in Ontario.This is great news for the people of Quebec, who will get to see NHL hockey. It’s not like it’s the Nordiques, but at least, it’s NHL hockey coming to town.– Four nations: Drew Doughty’s name keeps coming up.– Life is good for Carey Price. [ JdeM – Noteworthy.