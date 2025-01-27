Confirmed: the Canadiens will play in Quebec on September 30th

Confirmed: the Canadiens will play in Quebec on September 30thCharles-Alexis Brisebois
COMMUNIQUÉ: Les Sénateurs joueront deux matchs préparatoires à Québec en 2025: https://t.co/UFFsDSkO9n
NEWS RELEASE: Senators to play two preseason games in Quebec City in 2025: https://t.co/HjVq5wEhy6 pic.twitter.com/FxqWLMj7vL — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 27, 2025
Confirmed, the Senators will play two preseason games in Quebec next fall.
vs the New Jersey Devils, on September 28, at 3 PM;
vs the Montreal Canadiens on September 30, at 7 PM.
The team will be in the capital for 4 days for training sessions… — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) January 27, 2025
In Brief
Team Canada will take its time evaluating its options to replace Alex Pietrangelo who pulled out of 4 Nations. Probably have until just before they arrive in Montreal in 2 weeks. Likely preference is RHD but management is evaluating a group of players and will take best player at…
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 27, 2025
L’Alliance de Montréal a trouvé son homme!
Jermaine Small, l’entraîneur le plus victorieux de l’histoire de la LECB, démarque à Montréal!
( CEBL)https://t.co/nkKCn5wunU pic.twitter.com/RfgGKvY1s7 — RDS (@RDSca) January 27, 2025