Roman Rotenberg defends Ivan Demidov against the criticisms of a journalist

For several months now, we have been closely monitoring the KHL season in Russia, as we are following the performances of a certain Ivan Demidov.I like Bogdan Konyushkov, but he is not the reason Canadiens fans follow the KHL so closely.The top prospect for the Canadiens is having a very important season for his development, and thus, all the fans want to follow each of his appearances and highlights.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of the season, there were times when Canadiens fans didn’t have much to chew on in terms of Ivan Demidov’s performances.

Why?Well, because his head coach, Roman Rotenberg, was not playing him to his full potential and kept him glued to the bench more often than otherwise.

Rotenberg quickly became one of the most hated men in Montreal, as he was significantly harming Demidov’s progression and development.

But finally, by some miracle (#VisitFromKentHughesAndCompany), Rotenberg has been using Demidov more in recent weeks, and it’s paying off, as Demidov is on fire with 18 points in his last 13 games.

The relationship between Rotenberg and Demidov seems to be at its best right now, with Rotenberg even defending his young player against journalists’ criticisms.

Indeed, after the victory of SKA St. Petersburg 3 to 2 against Salavat Yulaev yesterday, a journalist asked Rotenberg if he thought there had been a slowdown in Demidov’s game, given that he had been quieter in his last two matches.

Well, Demidov’s head coach quickly defended his player by asking the journalist if he had watched the game.

Afterward, Rotenberg continued to argue with the journalist to eventually praise his young player in various ways.He explained that for him, Demidov would become one of the best players in the world in the future, and that he is the type of player who fills an arena, like the one in St. Petersburg.Rotenberg then added by sending a jab at the journalists by explaining that it is not with journalists on the ice that they would fill the stands.

In short, it’s nice to see the unloved Rotenberg being positive towards Demidov and to see him stand up for him like this in the face of criticism.

In Brief

This could give Demidov the confidence to finish the season strong and also perform well in the playoffs.

