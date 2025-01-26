Roman Rotenberg defends Ivan Demidov against the criticisms of a journalist

Roman Rotenberg defends Ivan Demidov against the criticisms of a journalistMathis Therrien
Unfortunately, at the beginning of the season, there were times when Canadiens fans didn’t have much to chew on in terms of Ivan Demidov’s performances.
Rotenberg quickly became one of the most hated men in Montreal, as he was significantly harming Demidov’s progression and development.
But finally, by some miracle (#VisitFromKentHughesAndCompany), Rotenberg has been using Demidov more in recent weeks, and it’s paying off, as Demidov is on fire with 18 points in his last 13 games.
The relationship between Rotenberg and Demidov seems to be at its best right now, with Rotenberg even defending his young player against journalists’ criticisms.
Can you imagine Martin St-Louis argue with Arpon Bass during the press conference… HAHA#GoHabsGo #HabsProspects https://t.co/iHFB5NLPZM
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 26, 2025
Indeed, after the victory of SKA St. Petersburg 3 to 2 against Salavat Yulaev yesterday, a journalist asked Rotenberg if he thought there had been a slowdown in Demidov’s game, given that he had been quieter in his last two matches.
Well, Demidov’s head coach quickly defended his player by asking the journalist if he had watched the game.
In short, it’s nice to see the unloved Rotenberg being positive towards Demidov and to see him stand up for him like this in the face of criticism.
In Brief
– The Rangers’ goalie has recovered.
Igor Shesterkin is having an impressive run. pic.twitter.com/ZFhybGTC3V
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2025
– Still as sad as a tragedy.
5 ans déjà.
On January 26, 2020, the sports world mourned the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash in California. pic.twitter.com/xWqukcliEO
— RDS (@RDSca) January 26, 2025