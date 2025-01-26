Jake Allen and Johnathan Kovacevic had dinner with several players from the Canadiens

Credit: The Montreal Canadiens were not just facing the New Jersey Devils last night; they were also up against three former teammates. We all obviously remember Tomas Tatar, and more recently, Jake Allen and Johnathan Kovacevic were traded to the Devils by the Canadiens a few months ago. Those were two logical transactions that were purely […]

The Montreal Canadiens were not just facing the New Jersey Devils last night; they were also up against three former teammates.We all obviously remember Tomas Tatar, and more recently, Jake Allen and Johnathan Kovacevic were traded to the Devils by the Canadiens a few months ago.Those were two logical transactions that were purely business at the time, but in the end, Allen and Kovacevic represent two veterans who are missed by the Habs.Indeed, both veterans were very important in the locker room and especially well-liked by their teammates.

Proof of this is that the two former Canadiens took the time to go out for dinner with several Habs players on Friday night ahead of last night’s game between the Canadiens and the Devils.

Jake Allen went out for dinner with former teammates last night, and it wasn’t him who paid the bill! pic.twitter.com/NqXNP8Vnd2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 26, 2025

And for the occasion, Jake Allen clarified that he did not pay the bill.Indeed, Allen explained that he had already paid several bills himself when he was still in Montreal, and this time, it was D-Vo (Christian Dvorak) and Arbs (Arber Xhekaj) who paid.

In short, it’s really nice to see that two veterans like Allen and Kovacevic take the time to go out for dinner with their former teammates the night before a game.

In a Nutshell

This further demonstrates how much they were appreciated by the Habs players, especially the younger ones.Kaiden Guhle actually explained to Renaud Lavoie that Allen took great care of them, whether it was organizing golf outings on the road or just dinners, despite the fact that Allen has three children and two dogs.The former Habs goalie was truly a golden teammate and a great professional.His presence is clearly missed in the locker room, and the same goes for Kovacevic.In fact, Kovacevic is missed by the Canadiens on the ice, as he has truly developed into a very consistent and reliable right-handed defenseman with the Devils.

– Indeed.

#Canadiens Martin St-Louis understands a need to practice. As Marty says. It’s a tough league. The teaching never stops, #Habs might not get across the playoff finish line. But, All the learning will pay off down the road for his young team.#NHL — Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) January 26, 2025

– The Devils really have the Canadiens’ number at the Bell Centre.

Devils are the first team in NHL history to win 9 straight games at Montreal — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 26, 2025

– What are your predictions?

Question of the day from Tailgate Weekend @datgregtho The conference finals in the NFL are today!!! In your opinion, which two teams will make it to the Super Bowl? — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 26, 2025

– A must-read.