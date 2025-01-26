Jake Allen and Johnathan Kovacevic had dinner with several players from the Canadiens

Jake Allen and Johnathan Kovacevic had dinner with several players from the CanadiensMathis Therrien
Proof of this is that the two former Canadiens took the time to go out for dinner with several Habs players on Friday night ahead of last night’s game between the Canadiens and the Devils.
Jake Allen went out for dinner with former teammates last night, and it wasn’t him who paid the bill! pic.twitter.com/NqXNP8Vnd2
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 26, 2025
In short, it’s really nice to see that two veterans like Allen and Kovacevic take the time to go out for dinner with their former teammates the night before a game.
In a Nutshell
– Indeed.
– The Devils really have the Canadiens’ number at the Bell Centre.
Devils are the first team in NHL history to win 9 straight games at Montreal
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 26, 2025
– A must-read.
