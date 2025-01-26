50 points before his 50th game: Nick Suzuki is the first since 1996-1997

50 points before his 50th game: Nick Suzuki is the first since 1996-1997Mathis Therrien
The Montreal Canadiens unfortunately suffered a second consecutive defeat last night, something that hadn’t happened since December 12 and 14.
Indeed, the Canadiens really stole a point last night, as they could have easily lost in regulation, and honestly, that’s what they deserved.
Suzuki is the first Canadiens player since Koivu and Recchi in the 1996-97 season to reach 50 points before their 50th game
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 26, 2025
It would be really great to see a Canadiens player finish the season with a point or more per game because, seriously, it’s sad that there hasn’t been one since 2008.
1. Despite a difficult first period and a weak goal allowed to Jesper Bratt, Jakub Dobes had a good game, as he was excellent in the third period, with several key saves, like this one.
JAKUB DOBES
WHAT. A. SAVE.
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/o5HYSPhSvO
— NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025
Without him, the Tricolor wouldn’t have even earned a point.
2. The Tricolor didn’t really play their best game, but at least they can boast that they gave it their all on the ice, as evidenced by the 32 shots blocked by the Canadiens in the game.
WHAT A DEFENSIVE POSSESSION BY THE CANADIENS pic.twitter.com/DmE2dnAfRd
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2025
3. Mike Matheson had a pretty tough game, and he cost the Tricolor the victory in overtime when he committed a bad turnover leading to Jack Hughes’ winning goal.
4. Juraj Slafkovsky played quite a game, and his two assists were well-deserved.
5. Michael Pezzetta received 7:01 of ice time last night, which is much more than he had been getting in his previous games (4:06, 2:58, 4:30, and 3:50).
Good for him, and let’s hope Martin St-Louis continues to trust him more.
6. Kaiden Guhle and Alex Carrier were again very solid.
