Top-5: Charlie Lindgren makes a sensational save

There were 13 games yesterday in the National Hockey League, with 26 teams in action across the league.Several highlights truly caught attention.

Here’s a global summary.

The Washington Capitals are currently the best team in the NHL this season, with everything working for them in all areas.On offense, defense, and especially in net, everyone is performing very well.

And in net, if it’s not Logan Thompson making incredible performances, Charlie Lindgren is stepping up as demonstrated last night.

You’ve got to watch this save. Charlie Lindgren is Superman. pic.twitter.com/I0KDBdJRLE — NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025

Indeed, Lindgren made an incredible last-minute save as he was heading to the bench for a sixth skater.

It was truly a sensational save worthy of one of the saves of the year, but unfortunately, it didn’t allow the Capitals to win.

They lost 2 to 1 against the Vancouver Canucks.The two big names in the NHL who were traded for each other on Friday night played their respective first games with their new teams yesterday.

Here’s Mikko Rantanen in his new colors, as the Carolina Hurricanes lost 3 to 2 against the New York Islanders.

First look at Mikko Rantanen in his new threads pic.twitter.com/3ToUGO01cI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2025

Rantanen was blanked in his first game.

And here’s Martin Necas in his new colors with the Colorado Avalanche, who lost 3 to 1 against the Boston Bruins.

Martin Necas takes the ice ahead of his Avs debut. Catch all the Avalanche vs. Bruins action on Sportsnet! pic.twitter.com/PzXfC4mIqS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 25, 2025

Just like Rantanen, Necas was also blanked on the scoresheet.The Columbus Blue Jackets are involved in the same crazy playoff race as the Montreal Canadiens, with the Eastern Conference tightening every day.Every point is therefore essential, and last night, unlike the Habs, the Blue Jackets managed to secure the crucial second point in overtime.It was Kirill Marchenko who gave Columbus a 3 to 2 victory with a superb play.

This was Marchenko’s 20th of the season, with 53 points in 50 games.

He is truly having one of the best breakout seasons in the entire NHL.

It was a wild night in the Calgary Flames’ 5 to 4 victory against the Minnesota Wild.

First, Marc-André Fleury got involved in a scrum near his net.

MARC-ANDRÉ FLEURY GOT PUNCHED IN THE FACE MID-SCRUM pic.twitter.com/7plgHEI3Ij — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 26, 2025

Rasmus Andersson adds onto his long list of opposing fan stare-downs after goals pic.twitter.com/oXntQkGVk0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 26, 2025

CAM TALBOT SLAMS THE DOOR SHUT TO SECURE THE SHUTOUT! pic.twitter.com/MMdEUx6nde — NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025

In Brief

And secondly, Rasmus Andersson added to his list of opposing fans he stares down after scoring a goal, as last night, after his 7th goal of the season, he took the time to give a good stare to a Minnesota Wild fan.In short, it was a game with a lot of tension, resulting in another important victory for the Calgary Flames.After winning against the Canadiens on Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings are back in the playoff race, and last night, they added to that with a solid 2 to 0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.Cam Talbot played a huge role in this victory, as he stopped all 28 shots directed at him, including several big saves in the final moments of the game.

– It was a wild night!

IT’S ALL OUT MAYHEM DOWN IN THE AHL Full-on line brawl between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Rochester Americans (AHL) with a NEAR goalie tilt (via @FloHockey) pic.twitter.com/YVvod27rvq — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 26, 2025

– Here are all the results from the previous night.

Three different teams tallied overtime wins before the @FlaPanthers and @AnaheimDucks put together high-scoring performances to cap Saturday’s 13-game night.#NHLStats: https://t.co/CqAc4ymxIe pic.twitter.com/YIgvy9RkMr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 26, 2025

– Here are the top scorers from the previous night.

– On today’s agenda in the NHL: five games.