Top-5: Charlie Lindgren makes a sensational save

And in net, if it’s not Logan Thompson making incredible performances, Charlie Lindgren is stepping up as demonstrated last night.
Charlie Lindgren is Superman. pic.twitter.com/I0KDBdJRLE
— NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025
It was truly a sensational save worthy of one of the saves of the year, but unfortunately, it didn’t allow the Capitals to win.
Here’s Mikko Rantanen in his new colors, as the Carolina Hurricanes lost 3 to 2 against the New York Islanders.
First look at Mikko Rantanen in his new threads pic.twitter.com/3ToUGO01cI
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2025
And here’s Martin Necas in his new colors with the Colorado Avalanche, who lost 3 to 1 against the Boston Bruins.
Martin Necas takes the ice ahead of his Avs debut.
Catch all the Avalanche vs. Bruins action on Sportsnet! pic.twitter.com/PzXfC4mIqS
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 25, 2025
Kirill Marchenko wins it for the @BlueJacketsNHL in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/8SilUICIc4
— NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025
This was Marchenko’s 20th of the season, with 53 points in 50 games.
It was a wild night in the Calgary Flames’ 5 to 4 victory against the Minnesota Wild.
First, Marc-André Fleury got involved in a scrum near his net.
MARC-ANDRÉ FLEURY GOT PUNCHED IN THE FACE MID-SCRUM pic.twitter.com/7plgHEI3Ij
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 26, 2025
Rasmus Andersson adds onto his long list of opposing fan stare-downs after goals pic.twitter.com/oXntQkGVk0
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 26, 2025
CAM TALBOT SLAMS THE DOOR SHUT TO SECURE THE SHUTOUT! pic.twitter.com/MMdEUx6nde
— NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025
IT’S ALL OUT MAYHEM DOWN IN THE AHL
Full-on line brawl between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Rochester Americans (AHL) with a NEAR goalie tilt
(via @FloHockey)
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 26, 2025
Three different teams tallied overtime wins before the @FlaPanthers and @AnaheimDucks put together high-scoring performances to cap Saturday’s 13-game night.#NHLStats: https://t.co/CqAc4ymxIe pic.twitter.com/YIgvy9RkMr
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 26, 2025
– On today’s agenda in the NHL: five games.