A first career defeat for Jakub Dobes

Credit: The Montreal Canadiens faced the New Jersey Devils on this Saturday night. This was Jakub Dobes’ first game on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Yesterday, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was recalled by the Canadiens and it was expected that he would play tonight. Especially considering Pezzetta’s limited ice time and the uncertain statuses of Brendan […]

The Montreal Canadiens faced the New Jersey Devils on this Saturday night.

This was Jakub Dobes’ first game on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

Yesterday, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was recalled by the Canadiens and it was expected that he would play tonight. Especially considering Pezzetta’s limited ice time and the uncertain statuses of Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson.

The Habs’ lineup during warm-ups. Recalled from the Laval Rocket, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will not play against the Devils. Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Dach-Laine

Anderson-Evans-Armia

Pezzetta-Dvorak-Gallagher Hutson-Matheson

Guhle-Carrier

Xhekaj-Savard Dobes

Montembeault — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) January 25, 2025

In the end, Pezzetta, Anderson, and Gallagher kept their spots in the lineup, and RHP sat this one out.Here is the final lineup of the Habs for this game.The start of the first period had a rather slow pace, but the Devils led 12-6 in shots with two goals late in the period.

Martin St-Louis’s squad was really not in the game at the start.

Nico Hischier first opened the scoring on a nice play by Jesper Bratt.Then, Bratt added to it with his 16th goal of the season to double the lead for his team.Interestingly, defender Brett Pesce blocked no less than four shots in those first 20 minutes.The start of the second period mirrored the first, but at least the Habs rebounded in the second half.The captain scored his 15th goal of the season with a beautiful one-timer. Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky both earned assists.

Jakub Dobes bounced back well after being disappointed by the Devils’ second goal, making some key saves, but New Jersey managed to regain a two-goal lead.

Sunday

Cole-ine of how beautiful that was Omg NiCole #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EuF0Vo0yXd — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2025

His 1st goal as a Hab! His 1st goal as a Hab!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/AfMIHXbSlF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2025

Tomas Tatar was the author of the goal scored with seven minutes and four seconds left in the second period.Fortunately for the Habs, Cole Caufield, ever dependable, cut the gap again with his 25th goal of the season. He is now three goals away from his personal high of 28 goals set last year.Suzuki and Slafkovsky each added their second point of the period with an assist.Ti-Cole showed his hands fromSaturday on that play.The Canadiens had the wind in their sails in the second half of the game.With just over three minutes gone in the final period, Quebecer Alexandre Carrier (finally) scored his first goal in the blue, white, and red uniform.Suzuki once again collected a point on the goal, totaling three for the game. Kaiden Guhle was also credited with an assist.

Following this goal, the Devils buzzed constantly in the Habs’ zone. Several quality shots were stopped by Dobes in the third period, who was unyielding since Tatar’s goal.

However, it was mostly the blocked shots by the Habs players that caught my attention in this game. No less than 32 shots were blocked by the players of the Sainte-Flanelle in the match.After 60 minutes of play, it was tied 3-3: heading to overtime.The Habs had some good chances in this overtime period, but it was ultimately Jack Hughes who gave his team the win in the final minute of overtime.Final score: 4-3 for the Devils.

The Habs’ next game will be on Tuesday when Patrik Laine will have the chance to play against the Winnipeg Jets.

Overtime

– We know that Lane Hutson is extremely dangerous offensively, especially when he has the puck. Many doubted his defensive effectiveness, but the more you watch him play in his zone, the more you realize he’s really not that bad. In fact, he’s quite good, and he proved it once again tonight. The little defender blocked no less than six shots in the game. Carrier also demonstrated his great utility defensively, having blocked six shots as well.

– Not only is the captain racking up points in abundance since the start of the season, but you have to look at his overall play to understand that everything he does, he does it wonderfully. His intelligence is definitely his best asset.

#Habs captain Nick Suzuki makes so many great little plays every game at both ends of the ice. Such a smart player with no wasted effort on the ice. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 26, 2025

– As mentioned by Stu Cowan, Juraj Slafkovsky is increasingly beginning to use his large size to his advantage, and it’s paying off more and more. We saw it, among other things, on Suzuki’s goal, where he battled well along the boards, which eventually led to the captain’s goal.