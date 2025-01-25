A first career defeat for Jakub Dobes

A first career defeat for Jakub DobesMichaël Petit
This was Jakub Dobes’ first game on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre.
Yesterday, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was recalled by the Canadiens and it was expected that he would play tonight. Especially considering Pezzetta’s limited ice time and the uncertain statuses of Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson.
The Habs’ lineup during warm-ups. Recalled from the Laval Rocket, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will not play against the Devils.
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Newhook-Dach-Laine
Anderson-Evans-Armia
Pezzetta-Dvorak-Gallagher
Hutson-Matheson
Guhle-Carrier
Xhekaj-Savard
Dobes
Montembeault
— J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) January 25, 2025
Martin St-Louis’s squad was really not in the game at the start.
Beautiful
A thing of beauty#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/eJfloSZXmW
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2025
Jakub Dobes bounced back well after being disappointed by the Devils’ second goal, making some key saves, but New Jersey managed to regain a two-goal lead.
Cole-ine of how beautiful that was
Omg NiCole #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EuF0Vo0yXd
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2025
His 1st goal as a Hab!
His 1st goal as a Hab!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/AfMIHXbSlF
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2025
Following this goal, the Devils buzzed constantly in the Habs’ zone. Several quality shots were stopped by Dobes in the third period, who was unyielding since Tatar’s goal.
The Habs’ next game will be on Tuesday when Patrik Laine will have the chance to play against the Winnipeg Jets.
Overtime
– We know that Lane Hutson is extremely dangerous offensively, especially when he has the puck. Many doubted his defensive effectiveness, but the more you watch him play in his zone, the more you realize he’s really not that bad. In fact, he’s quite good, and he proved it once again tonight. The little defender blocked no less than six shots in the game. Carrier also demonstrated his great utility defensively, having blocked six shots as well.
– Not only is the captain racking up points in abundance since the start of the season, but you have to look at his overall play to understand that everything he does, he does it wonderfully. His intelligence is definitely his best asset.
#Habs captain Nick Suzuki makes so many great little plays every game at both ends of the ice. Such a smart player with no wasted effort on the ice.
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 26, 2025
– As mentioned by Stu Cowan, Juraj Slafkovsky is increasingly beginning to use his large size to his advantage, and it’s paying off more and more. We saw it, among other things, on Suzuki’s goal, where he battled well along the boards, which eventually led to the captain’s goal.
Great work by Slafkovsky keeps this play alive, and then Cole Caufield finds Nick Suzuki in the slot. Devils lead cut to just one. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1e7gMBLZb0
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 26, 2025