Vinzenz Rohrer: the Rocket could have its Conor Garland for the playoff race

Vinzenz Rohrer: the Rocket could have its Conor Garland for the playoff raceMichaël Petit
In a nutshell
Most points from a 2022 draft pick this season:
42 — Logan Cooley
39 — Lane Hutson
26 — Juraj Slafkovsky
23 — Shane Wright
Is this the top-4 in a redraft? pic.twitter.com/Hldow1GQlq — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 25, 2025
INJURY UPDATE: Blue Jackets C Sean Monahan is expected to be sidelined an additional six to eight weeks due to a wrist injury suffered at Pittsburgh on Jan 7. #CBJ
— CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 26, 2025
Will Borgen signs a five-year extension with #NYR carrying a $4.1M AAV.
That removes a potential deadline rental from the trade market. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 25, 2025
It’s always good vibes with Willy Styles pic.twitter.com/Fz7SioqTsP
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 25, 2025
First look at Mikko Rantanen in his new threads pic.twitter.com/3ToUGO01cI
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2025
Canucks lines tonight:
Hoglander-E. Pettersson-Karlsson
Heinen-Miller-Boeser
Debrusk-Suter-Garland
PDG-Blueger-Sasson
Hughes-Hronek
E. Pettersson-Soucy
Forbort-Desharnais
Lankinen
Demko
Yesterday, the Canucks almost had 0 Elias Petterssons on the team. Now they have 2? pic.twitter.com/VroiO8Nfmx — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 25, 2025