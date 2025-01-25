Skip to content
Vinzenz Rohrer: the Rocket could have its Conor Garland for the playoff race

 Michaël Petit
As we know, the Montreal Canadiens have one of the best prospect banks in the NHL.

Already, the team relies on several young players in the lineup who are doing very well, such as Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Kirby Dach, and Juraj Slafkovsky, to name just a few.

Additionally, the CH has a relatively young captain in Nick Suzuki, and several other quality prospects playing elsewhere will arrive soon.

Among all the quality prospects, there are some who are performing well without making too much noise.

Austrian Vinzenz Rohrer is one of them, having scored 21 points, including 12 goals, in 38 games in the National League, the top division in Switzerland.

Let’s remember that the NL is extremely competitive, and seeing him take on a more significant role this season at only 20 years old is very encouraging.

In the latest episode of the Basu & Godin Notebook, Arpon Basu reported some very interesting words from Marc Crawford (Rohrer’s coach in Switzerland): Rohrer could join the Laval Rocket by the end of the current season.

Marc-Antoine Godin added that the Rocket could have their Conor Garland for the playoff race, comparing their playing styles, which are quite similar.

The segment on Rohrer starts at 57:50.

To understand Godin’s comparison between Rohrer and Garland, it should be noted that the latter has a greater offensive upside than Rohrer.

However, although both are small in stature (5 feet 11 inches and 168 pounds for Rohrer and 5 feet 10 inches and 165 pounds for Garland), they play an intense style with a lot of grit.

They are smart on the ice, very fluid on their skates, and are not afraid to drive to the net.

Rohrer has always been recognized as a hard worker and trains hard in the gym to gain muscle mass, which would be very useful when he arrives in North America.

Marc Crawford is actually very surprised by his dedication to improving, and this is also one of the reasons he sees the Austrian as a future top-9 player in the NHL. He also believes that his playing style would fit better with the North American style.

Crawford really seems to like the small forward, and it’s understandable. A guy who wants to improve and works hard to achieve it definitely appeals to coaches.

According to what Basu reported in the podcast, his coach made a very interesting comparison. He sees a lot of Mike Keane in Rohrer.

Personally, I haven’t seen much of Keane play, but I really like the comparison. A relatively small player, but a fighter who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

If Rohrer can join the Rocket at the end of the season, it can only help Pascal Vincent’s team, which will certainly need a hard worker like Rohrer heading into the playoffs.


In a nutshell

– Lane Hutson is clearly the steal of this draft class. For me, he would be the first pick if we were to redo the draft today.

– Very bad news for the former CH player… He was supposed to miss at least a week (two weeks ago), and now we learn he won’t be back until mid-March.

– Borgen has been playing very well and brings great stability to the New York Rangers’ defense. Igor Shesterkin has praised his work and greatly appreciates his presence in front of him.

– William Nylander can’t help but appreciate the music.

– It feels very weird to see him in the Canes’ uniform.

– The two Elias Pettersson are playing tonight for the Canucks. Interestingly, this is not the first time the Canucks had two players with the same name in a game (Greg Adams).

