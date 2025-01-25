“The name Jesperi Kotkaniemi has circulated because the Canucks brought it up.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s name circulated because the Canucks brought it up while negotiating with the Hurricanes. – Pierre LeBrun

Unpacking the Mikko Rantanen trade — a rare in-season blockbuster with many ramifications.

My latest for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩

I believe it is fair to say this: the Hurricanes had a decision to make — what was available from Vancouver and going for Rantanen. They struck for Rantanen

SKA coach Roman Rotenberg today: "I personally believe that Ivan Demidov may be one of the best in the world in the future."

doby prepares his tools doby's getting ready

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pL9S1hTkDn — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2025

Evgeni Malkin’s knee bends awkwardly on this collision with Stephenson. pic.twitter.com/3dd3P4pUZH — SasquatchNHL (@SasquatchNHL) January 25, 2025

Jeff Gorton on Juraj Slafkovsky: "He's probably his worst critic… When he plays to his identity, which is skating and driving the wing and chasing pucks and getting to the front of the net, he's a hard guy to handle."

He publicly took control of the situation to send his message.