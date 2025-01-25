Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“The name Jesperi Kotkaniemi has circulated because the Canucks brought it up.”

 Félix Forget
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
“The name Jesperi Kotkaniemi has circulated because the Canucks brought it up.”
Credit: Getty Images
Since last night, there has been extensive talk about the blockbuster trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to Carolina. It is rare to see top players traded in the NHL (especially during the season), which has really stolen the spotlight.

That said, amidst all the excitement, there was a brief moment when Jesperi Kotkaniemi seemed to be heading to Colorado. Frank Seravalli relayed the information… but he was subsequently contradicted by other sources, leading him to retract.

In the end, KK is still in Carolina: it is Jack Drury who accompanied Martin Necas to Denver.

The big question now is why Kotkaniemi’s name circulated… and in an article for The Athletic, Pierre LeBrun provided an answer:

Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s name circulated because the Canucks brought it up while negotiating with the Hurricanes. – Pierre LeBrun

It was revealed yesterday that the Hurricanes were negotiating with the Avalanche for Rantanen, but also with the Canucks for Elias Pettersson and/or J.T. Miller.

Ultimately, they chose to go with Rantanen… but they did speak with the Canucks as well.

One can assume that in a world where the Hurricanes chose the other avenue, Kotkaniemi could very well be a member of the Canucks right now. LeBrun emphasizes that KK has never been part of the discussions between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes… but he could possibly have been part of a major trade for Pettersson or Miller.

With Pettersson earning $11.6 million per year until 2032 and Miller earning $8 million per year until 2030, Kotkaniemi would likely have been a piece that would help with salary cap considerations. Remember, he is earning $4.82 million per year until 2030… and he will be able to submit a list of 10 teams he refuses to be traded to starting July 1st.

Obviously, one might think that the Hurricanes would have liked to shed such a contract. Kotkaniemi is not bad this season, but at 24 years old and with his big contract, 23 points in 49 games is not sufficient production.

I wonder if the Canucks simply mentioned his name as a way to balance out the salaries… or if they did so because they were (at least slightly) interested in acquiring him. His contract is hefty, but the Canucks would also be shedding a big contract…

We’ll see if all this is eventually revisited, but it’s interesting to note that the Canucks brought up the name of the former CH player. I imagine that the Hurricanes’ GM wouldn’t mind trading Kotkaniemi before his partial no-trade clause kicks in on July 1st.


In Brief

– Ivan Demidov: one of the future best hockey players in the world, says his coach Roman Rotenberg.

– I can’t wait to see how he performs tonight.

– Evgeni Malkin did not finish his team’s game today. He appears to have injured his knee.

– Jeff Gorton had good words for Juraj Slafkovský.

– Really?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content