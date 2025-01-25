Transaction Rantanen: Nathan MacKinnon is sad, shocked, and disappointed

Transaction Rantanen: Nathan MacKinnon is sad, shocked, and disappointedFélix Forget
It’s a shocking trade. I never thought he would leave. So yeah, it just sucks. – Nathan MacKinnon
Nathan MacKinnon called the Mikko Rantanen trade “shocking.”
“I never thought in a million years he would leave. So yeah, it just sucks.” — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) January 25, 2025
Martin Necas played 25:08 in his debut with the #Avs, 2 shots, 5 missed shots, -3
Welcome to Jared Bednar’s Avs Martin – get ready to play a lot of minutes. — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) January 25, 2025
A first look at Martin Necas donning the burgundy and blue!
( @NHL) pic.twitter.com/AbX71HN8MG — BarDown (@BarDown) January 25, 2025
Months later, the Canadiens managed to overcome the departure of some veterans
An article by Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) https://t.co/1foeDITfXn
— Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) January 25, 2025
David Pastrnak has 11 goals in his last 11 games. #NHLBruins
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 25, 2025
Could the Leafs use some Toronto Sceptres fans???
Check out Scotiabank arena’s lower bowl for the PWHL’s Battle on Bay Street pic.twitter.com/FFUecPgn38 — BarDown (@BarDown) January 25, 2025
