Mikko Rantanen would have accepted less money to stay in Colorado

 Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
Last night, we witnessed a monstrous thunderclap in the NHL as Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. We knew that the negotiations between the Avalanche and the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent were a bit laborious… but this transaction surprised quite a bit everyone, Rantanen first.

Such large transactions in the NHL, especially during the season, are extremely rare.

The Avalanche traded Rantanen, however, because the club did not want to lose him for nothing, and clearly, it felt that they would not be able to extend his contract…

However, in a piece written by Pierre LeBrun for The Athletic, we learn that Rantanen, for whom we have heard salary demands of $14 million per year for months, was willing to sign at a “discount” in Colorado.

In fact, he would have been willing to sign for an annual salary that “comes close to the $12.6 million of Nathan MacKinnon.”

In the text, LeBrun does not specify what the amount in question would have been. That said, we can think it was around $13 million… and who knows if, over time, he would have ended up agreeing to sign for the same amount (or almost) as the captain.

That said, the informant specifies that even Rantanen’s reduced demands were too high for the Avalanche. I wonder: did the club not want to pay him even a potential salary of $12.5 million… or did the Finn not want to go below MacKinnon’s $12.6 million, and is this what held back the Avalanche?

In the text, LeBrun also mentions that while Rantanen was open to accepting less money to stay in Colorado, don’t expect to see him do the same in free agency. He wants at least $14 million per year… and the informant specifies to focus on the “at least”.

Last night, Elliotte Friedman mentioned that we shouldn’t be surprised to see the Blackhawks (who, on paper, had Rantanen on their team for a moment to retain his salary) be aggressive in going after their former player Rantanen.

But clearly, the Blackhawks will not be alone. The Hurricanes will surely want to try to keep Rantanen, but if he becomes a free agent, a ton of teams will call.

And the CH will definitely be one of those teams.


