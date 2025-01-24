Skip to content
The name Pettersson will start to circulate if the Canucks do not trade Miller

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Typically, when an NHL team has the luxury of counting on two 100-point players in its lineup, things go the right way.

In Vancouver, the opposite is happening right now.

The situation surrounding Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller has been making waves for some time, and now one must wonder what the team’s plan is moving forward.

There are rumors surrounding Miller, but no trade seems to be on the verge of happening because the Canucks are not satisfied with the offers they have received for the forward’s services.

Recall that recently, the Rangers offered them Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren, and a first-round pick for Miller. The Canucks declined.

Cam Robinson (Elite Prospects) argues that it wouldn’t be surprising if rumors about Pettersson start to multiply:

Does this mean that Pettersson is the most likely to leave?

Not necessarily.

Because according to information from RG Media, the Hurricanes are currently leading the race to acquire the star player:

And it should also be mentioned that the Bruins are still interested in Miller’s services, according to Marco D’Amico:

The Canucks seriously need to think about making a decision because all the noise surrounding Miller and Pettersson is becoming a distraction for the rest of the group.

And it’s no coincidence that the team has won only four of its last 17 games.

Guys aren’t focused on hockey because the star players of the team can’t get along.

It’s hard to concentrate on the club’s successes when there’s turmoil in the locker room, and we can see that in Vancouver right now.

Obviously, I’m not saying that Patrik Allvin (GM) should part with one of his stars for a bargain.

But given the team’s recent performance, it would make sense to see the GM take a more aggressive approach before the Canucks miss the playoffs…


