The name Pettersson will start to circulate if the Canucks do not trade Miller

Typically, when an NHL team has the luxury of counting on two 100-point players in its lineup, things go the right way.In Vancouver, the opposite is happening right now.

The situation surrounding Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller has been making waves for some time, and now one must wonder what the team’s plan is moving forward.

There are rumors surrounding Miller, but no trade seems to be on the verge of happening because the Canucks are not satisfied with the offers they have received for the forward’s services.

Cam Robinson (Elite Prospects) argues that it wouldn’t be surprising if rumors about Pettersson start to multiply:

Don’t be surprised to hear the Elias Pettersson trade talk ramp back up. Vancouver is unhappy with the offers for Miller, and it’ll be a lot easier to recoup value in a Pettersson deal. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 24, 2025

The Hurricanes are leading the race for J.T. Miller, while the Devils bow out. Find out why this trade is expected before the Four Nations and what it means for the NHL landscape. Don’t miss the full story from @JimBiringer ! https://t.co/0bOYygW13L — RG (@TheRGMedia) January 24, 2025

Does this mean that Pettersson is the most likely to leave?Not necessarily.Because according to information from RG Media , the Hurricanes are currently leading the race to acquire the star player:

And it should also be mentioned that the Bruins are still interested in Miller’s services, according to Marco D’Amico:

Update: Bruins said to still be in the mix here for Miller. https://t.co/YfMcwOCI6Q — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 24, 2025

The Canucks seriously need to think about making a decision because all the noise surrounding Miller and Pettersson is becoming a distraction for the rest of the group.

And it’s no coincidence that the team has won only four of its last 17 games.

Guys aren’t focused on hockey because the star players of the team can’t get along.

It’s hard to concentrate on the club’s successes when there’s turmoil in the locker room, and we can see that in Vancouver right now.

Obviously, I’m not saying that Patrik Allvin (GM) should part with one of his stars for a bargain.

But given the team’s recent performance, it would make sense to see the GM take a more aggressive approach before the Canucks miss the playoffs…

In Brief

– An interesting event:

Come celebrate the Lunar New Year with us! Learn more about the logo created by Seungji An, and about the activities planned for Saturday’s game Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/Jafz3h1DyL — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2025

– Notable:

Pascal Vincent will make no changes to his offense tonight in Hartford. Cayden Primeau will try to extend his winning streak to 6 since returning to Laval. Jayden Struble will replace Zack Hayes on defense. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 24, 2025

– Chris Nilan likes Arber Xhekaj.

Nilan: I love him https://t.co/9WC7818Per — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) January 24, 2025

– Will it bother him?