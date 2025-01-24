Dany Dubé: “For me, it will be between Dvorak and Evans.”

Will Christian Dvorak be back with the Canadiens next season?Obviously, it is a bit early to answer that question.

The Canadiens will have to make a decision: offer him a new contract, trade him by March 7… Or let him leave via free agency.

D-Vo primarily plays the role of third-line center on the Canadiens roster, but we also know that Jake Evans has the qualities to be in that spot.

And in the context where Evans is also looking for a new contract, it leads Dany Dubé to think that the Canadiens will have to choose between one of the two for the upcoming years.

But for me, it’s going to be between him and Jake Evans. – Dany Dubé

The Canadiens’ hockey I Dany Dubé comments on Christian Dvorak’s attitude and his situation with the @CanadiensMTL. https://t.co/eTiKBuTCSQ — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) January 24, 2025

He spoke about it last night on the airwaves of 98.5 FM In fact, there is a specific reason why Dvorak can be seen as a player of some importance in Montreal.He wins more than half of his faceoffs (55.6%) and Martin St-Louis trusts him when he needs puck possession.

That’s why we sometimes see #28 on the ice at the start of a overtime.

But at the same time, if the Canadiens really had to choose between Evans and Dvorak… I feel that the decision would be quite easy to make.

Evans is a bit worse in the faceoff circle (51.7%), but he plays on the first unit for penalty kills, has a better plus/minus than Dvorak, more goals, more assists, more points…

What I’m trying to say is that both guys have similar qualities (and they are both 28 years old), but Evans seems to be a more effective player at the moment.

And I’m convinced that the organization thinks the same way!

Ultimately, D-Vo could prove to be a backup solution if Evans does not return to town. But if Evans stays – which would be logical given recent discussions – we might have to forget the name Christian Dvorak in Montreal.

