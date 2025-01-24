Jake Evans: Darren Dreger is confident that he will sign a new contract in Montreal

The situation of Jake Evans is making waves with the Canadiens.

The center player, who is useful in Martin St-Louis’s lineup, is in the last year of his contract.

If he does not reach an agreement with the Canadiens by July 1, Evans will be able to test the free agent market.There is also a scenario where Kent Hughes sends him elsewhere by the trade deadline, but as time goes on, it is becoming clear that the chances of this happening are slim.The Canadiens are in the hunt for a playoff spot at the moment, and if that is still the case in March, I do not see the Canadiens trading one of their key players.

In Evans’s case, we are mainly wondering what his contract will look like if he agrees with the Canadiens.

We know that he wants a five-year contract… But perhaps the organization is not ready to give him that many years.

That is why both sides might find common ground.But regardless of the contract, Darren Dreger ( TSN 690 ) believes that Evans will continue his career in Montreal.

He enjoys playing for the Canadiens… And the club’s management appreciates the player for what he brings on the ice.

I think they will find a way to come to an agreement together. – Darren Dreger

I have the impression that the main issue is not the salary, but rather the length of the contract.Evans wants a multi-year contract and that is normal because he is 28 years old and is looking for stability.But on the other hand, the Canadiens have to ask themselves whether a contract of that sort would hurt the team starting from year 3 and that complicates things. The salary cap could be $105 million by the 27-28 season , but still: there is no NHL team that wants a negative contract on its books.

That takes away maneuvering room in the salary cap, and that’s not ideal.

The situation remains to be followed, then.But in the context where we know that Evans enjoys playing in Montreal and that the Canadiens also have affection for him, it makes sense to believe that he has a good chance of staying in the city.

