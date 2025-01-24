Jake Evans: Darren Dreger is confident that he will sign a new contract in Montreal

Jake Evans: Darren Dreger is confident that he will sign a new contract in MontrealMarc-Olivier Cook
The center player, who is useful in Martin St-Louis’s lineup, is in the last year of his contract.
In Evans’s case, we are mainly wondering what his contract will look like if he agrees with the Canadiens.
We know that he wants a five-year contract… But perhaps the organization is not ready to give him that many years.
He enjoys playing for the Canadiens… And the club’s management appreciates the player for what he brings on the ice.
I think they will find a way to come to an agreement together. – Darren Dreger
Darren Dreger: Habs Plans With Jake Evans https://t.co/K1k1RBldKp
— TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) January 24, 2025
That takes away maneuvering room in the salary cap, and that’s not ideal.
In Brief
– Hmm…
I wonder what jersey they wanted to hide at the Canadiens
Source: CH Instagram 2 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/gMo2m1R4XZ
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 24, 2025
–
Can’t go wrong with a good dad joke pic.twitter.com/FN08Qmezw9
— SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) January 24, 2025
– Attention interested parties:
Gather your troops and come have a memorable evening at the Bell Centre with your minor hockey team!
Tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2025
– Logical.
At 40 years old, Marc-André Fleury is still as competitive, and he wants to play one last game in Montreal
READ: https://t.co/LBnNLZE2cd pic.twitter.com/AWGiLkgEyD
— NHL (@LNH_FR) January 24, 2025
– Do you share the same opinion?
The mentality of the villainous Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/LCt4oZBTn3
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 24, 2025