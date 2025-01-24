Former NHL player Philippe Boucher is selling his house for $1.9 million

Former NHL player Philippe Boucher is selling his house for $1.9 millionMarie-Michelle Pigeon
Former NHL player and ex-coach of the Remparts, Philippe Boucher, is putting his stunning residence up for sale. Located on Promenade Street in Sainte-Foy, this exceptional home could become yours for the sum of $1.9M.
Kitchen
The kitchen is spacious and bright, providing an ideal space to prepare delicious comfort food for the whole family.
Living Room
A living room with an old-fashioned style, yet very warm, adorned with exposed wooden beams and an inviting fireplace, perfect to light up during long winter evenings or winter storms.
Dining Room
The dining room, located facing a patio door, offers a perfect view to admire the snow falling in winter or the sun shining in summer. Whether it’s to enjoy a meal or to take part in activities like playing cards around the table, this space is both bright and welcoming.
Office
A large office where working becomes a soothing experience. Away from the disruptive noises of everyday life, this space offers a calm environment conducive to concentration, ideal for accomplishing great things.
Master Bedroom
The house features a spacious master bedroom, equipped with a large patio door providing direct access to the outdoors. A perfect spot to enjoy a sunny coffee right upon waking, in the comfort of your own space.
Master bathroom
From the master bedroom, you can access the spacious ensuite bathroom. Fully tiled, it is equipped with a large bathtub-shower.
Room
To welcome your guests or provide a comfortable space for your children, the house includes another beautiful and spacious room.
Bathroom
The house also has a second bathroom, accessible to all. Its outdated style may charm you with its old-fashioned appeal, or perhaps it will inspire you to modernize it according to your tastes!
Living Room
It also features a large family room, perfect for spending long evenings by the fire with family. Spacious and friendly, it can easily accommodate the whole family for warm and unforgettable moments!
Swimming Pool
The property also includes a large swimming pool, ideal for refreshing and relaxing on summer days.