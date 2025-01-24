«The Canadiens probably should have traded Josh Anderson 18 months ago» – Frank Seravalli

«The Canadiens probably should have traded Josh Anderson 18 months ago» – Frank SeravalliMaxime Truman
“If we can help them, we will evaluate our options.” – Jeff Gorton
Frank Seravalli’s List (DailyFaceoff)
Seravalli is one of the best insiders in the hockey world. When he speaks, he doesn’t open his mouth for no reason.
Six weeks until Deadline Day.
Fresh Trade Targets board dropped today – where #Canucks J.T. Miller will remain No. 1 until he’s moved.
Seven new names in the Top 30:https://t.co/rOl6q3WawS
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 24, 2025
“If the Canadiens are in a playoff race, they will surely keep Jake Evans” – Frank Seravalli, who is nonetheless not convinced that Kent Hughes will be able to sign him for next season.
“David Savard’s best days are behind him […] another team will have to offer something relatively good (third-round pick?) because otherwise, Montreal will keep him until the end of his contract rather than insert a young player who isn’t ready into their lineup.” – Frank Seravalli on David Savard
“Eighteen months ago, the Canadiens’ phones were ringing often; teams were ready to offer a lot for Anderson […] the Canadiens probably should have said yes. There’s still interest in Anderson. He can be a big playoff threat. But the Canadiens have to get there first.” – Frank Seravalli on Josh Anderson
Chris Johnston’s List (TheAthletic)
Chris Johnston conducted a similar exercise to Frank Seravalli, except he went to 32 players.
However, he was a bit less sensitive to the Canadiens’ playoff race, noting that David Savard – whom he placed in 5th position on his list – had a very good chance of leaving following the acquisition of Alexandre Carrier.
Athletic subscribers: NHL trade board 4.0 — In the calm before the storm, there’s some new targets on @reporterchris’ list.
Any Blues among the Top 25? https://t.co/SDNL7jOiPu #stlblues
— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 24, 2025
I understand Johnston’s reasoning, but how could a team fighting for a playoff spot say bye-bye to a stable and dedicated defenseman like Savard, whom everyone appreciates in the locker room? What kind of message would that send?
“Playing with an expiring contract, the depth center is having his career year at the perfect time […] while the Canadiens like him a lot, his rise in power could turn him into bait rather than someone they want to sign to another contract. Evans isn’t very big, but he’s a fast skater and an effective player on the penalty kill. He would be a quality option on the fourth line of a team aiming for the top honors.” – Chris Johnston
Johnston did not speak about Josh Anderson, though. Probably because he is still under contract (very lucrative)…
Note that Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia did not attract the attention of Seravalli and Johnston. Probably because they are not interesting enough to be talked about…