«The Canadiens probably should have traded Josh Anderson 18 months ago» – Frank Seravalli

“If we can help them, we will evaluate our options.” – Jeff Gorton

The Canadiens are very much in the mix. Even though they played one of their weaker games of the year yesterday in Detroit, the CH has 52 points, which is one less than the Blue Jackets, who hold the eighth and final spot for the playoffs in the East. No less than nine teams have between 48 and 54 points ; they are all fighting for three spots in the playoffs right now.Jeff Gorton indicated just a few hours ago that if his team remains in the mix, he will not sacrifice his initial plan (thinking long-term before making a move). However, the VP of hockey also stated that his guys deserved help from management.One should not expect the Canadiens to sacrifice their best prospects or their top draft picks, but if a team is willing to let go of a good player (still under contract, and not on loan) in exchange for a prospect on whom they have given up, the Canadiens could very well complete other transactions similar to Laine vs Harris or Carrier vs Barron.Such transactions help in the short and medium term, while not harming long-term plans.Joshua Roy and Logan Mailloux could be players sacrificed, based on what I hear.But even if the Canadiens are poised to be a (disciplined) buyer or a quiet player (not trading your unrestricted free agents is somewhat buying, right?), experts continue to place the names of several Montreal players on their potential targets list as the trade deadline approaches.March 7th is in six weeks.

Frank Seravalli’s List (DailyFaceoff)

Seravalli is one of the best insiders in the hockey world. When he speaks, he doesn’t open his mouth for no reason.

Six weeks until Deadline Day. Fresh Trade Targets board dropped today – where #Canucks J.T. Miller will remain No. 1 until he’s moved. Seven new names in the Top 30:https://t.co/rOl6q3WawS — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 24, 2025

“If the Canadiens are in a playoff race, they will surely keep Jake Evans” – Frank Seravalli, who is nonetheless not convinced that Kent Hughes will be able to sign him for next season. “David Savard’s best days are behind him […] another team will have to offer something relatively good (third-round pick?) because otherwise, Montreal will keep him until the end of his contract rather than insert a young player who isn’t ready into their lineup.” – Frank Seravalli on David Savard “Eighteen months ago, the Canadiens’ phones were ringing often; teams were ready to offer a lot for Anderson […] the Canadiens probably should have said yes. There’s still interest in Anderson. He can be a big playoff threat. But the Canadiens have to get there first.” – Frank Seravalli on Josh Anderson

He has released his list of players (important) most likely to change addresses by March 7.We find Jake Evans in 17th place, David Savard in 21st, and then Josh Anderson in 27th.

Chris Johnston’s List (TheAthletic)

Chris Johnston conducted a similar exercise to Frank Seravalli, except he went to 32 players.

However, he was a bit less sensitive to the Canadiens’ playoff race, noting that David Savard – whom he placed in 5th position on his list – had a very good chance of leaving following the acquisition of Alexandre Carrier.

Athletic subscribers: NHL trade board 4.0 — In the calm before the storm, there’s some new targets on @reporterchris’ list. Any Blues among the Top 25? https://t.co/SDNL7jOiPu #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 24, 2025

I understand Johnston’s reasoning, but how could a team fighting for a playoff spot say bye-bye to a stable and dedicated defenseman like Savard, whom everyone appreciates in the locker room? What kind of message would that send?

“Playing with an expiring contract, the depth center is having his career year at the perfect time […] while the Canadiens like him a lot, his rise in power could turn him into bait rather than someone they want to sign to another contract. Evans isn’t very big, but he’s a fast skater and an effective player on the penalty kill. He would be a quality option on the fourth line of a team aiming for the top honors.” – Chris Johnston

Especially since there are no other right-shot defensemen ready to participate in a playoff run in the organization.Johnston also placed Jake Evans in 18th place on his list, which is about the same spot as Seravalli (17th).Do I need to remind you that Evans is the forward who plays the most short-handed in the entire NHL?

Johnston did not speak about Josh Anderson, though. Probably because he is still under contract (very lucrative)…

Note that Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia did not attract the attention of Seravalli and Johnston. Probably because they are not interesting enough to be talked about…