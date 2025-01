Jayden Struble is going to play in Laval

The Canadiens have assigned defenseman Jayden Struble to the Laval Rocket on a conditioning assignment. The Canadiens have assigned defenseman Jayden Struble to the Laval Rocket on a conditioning assignment. pic.twitter.com/vKVSdHv4La — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2025

Important news in Montreal.The Canadiens have assigned Jayden Struble to the Laval Rocket… for conditioning purposes. This means he avoids waivers but must return to Montreal after two weeks.The goal? To let him play a bit down there, with his consent, to shake off the rust.A player who is absent from the lineup (whether injured or not) for several consecutive games can avoid waivers to spend 14 days (maximum) in the American Hockey League to regain form. He must agree, that said.This is what the CH did with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard earlier this season… before ultimately placing him on waivers.In Struble's case, I recently wrote that leaving him in the stands too long was an issue, as he had earned the right to be put on waivers in recent months… but is too much up top.And unlike Michael Pezzetta in the forwards, it's clear the CH wants to get Struble some playing time. That way, if he returns to play with the CH eventually, he won't be as rusty.This is a win-win for everyone: the CH, who is at home for a while, doesn't need him, the player gets to play (with his NHL salary), and the Rocket benefits from his presence in the lineup for good hockey.The Rocket is in Hartford tonight. Will Struble be there in time for the game? We imagine so since otherwise, the CH would have waited before sending him down.Right now, until proven otherwise, the Canadiens only have 12 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen. If the team has an injured player, they will have to act and bring in someone from Laval.But right now, that's not an issue.