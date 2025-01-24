Skip to content
Gary Bettman is preparing for his retirement: Steve Yzerman suggested by Renaud Lavoie

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Gary Bettman is preparing for his retirement: Steve Yzerman suggested by Renaud Lavoie
As you may have seen, Gary Bettman is preparing for his retirement.

The NHL commissioner, as Michael Russo and Chris Johnston from The Athletic inform us, is quietly starting to think about when he will retire.

It’s not happening tomorrow, but still: such a change doesn’t happen overnight.

The owner of the Wild, Craig Leopold, recently said he is concerned about the succession plan because it reassures him and the other league shareholders to have a Bettman with both hands on the wheel.

Don’t doubt it: Bettman is beloved by the league’s owners.

We are a company worth five or six billion dollars – the whole league is.

When your boss is preparing to leave, the transition worries us. All I’m saying is we’ve had a commissioner for over 30 years, and he is extraordinary. – Craig Leopold

Therefore, the question we need to ask is: is Bill Daly, Bettman’s right-hand man, the favorite to become, in a few years, the new commissioner of the NHL?

It’s a name to watch, yes.

But this morning, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie brought up a name in the conversation that contrasts with Gary Bettman: Steve Yzerman.

He didn’t say he was one of the favorites; he merely suggested his name. But between you and me, when a well-connected guy like him brings up a name… it’s not always by chance.

In Lavoie’s eyes, even though Yzerman is not a lawyer, having a respected former player like him at the top of the NHL could make sense. He played the game… and he is Canadian, which could help hockey’s cause in the country. The journalist emphasized this point in his column today.

This matter is worth following because many names will likely circulate in the next few months.


