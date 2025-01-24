The Canadiens could wake up in the top 3 of their division tomorrow morning.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
in brief
Update: William Karlsson is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. #VegasBorn
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 23, 2025
Ivan Demidov will start on the 2nd line again today.
SKA takes on Dynamo Moscow at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/ss9PfkVuMC — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 23, 2025
Jaromír Jágr is going to sell a part of his club https://t.co/Nm6ynNG926 pic.twitter.com/wXtFcPz8KQ
— SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) January 23, 2025
The Titan d’Acadie-Bathurst becomes the Newfoundland Regiment!
The QMJHL unveils the name and logo of the new team located in Newfoundland! Do we like it? pic.twitter.com/viUPBako8T
— RDS (@RDSca) January 23, 2025