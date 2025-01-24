Stolen car: Claude Giroux victim for the second time this season

Stolen car: Claude Giroux victim for the second time this seasonCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Claude Giroux’s loaner car was stolen just five months after his first car was reported missing. pic.twitter.com/abbVh4ml6v
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 23, 2025
C’est très drôle comme histoire → https://t.co/QyhqDplAJx
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 23, 2025
in brief
Son nom revient souvent à Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/UrqHEOAZGC
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 23, 2025
The #leafs have recalled Matt Murray and returned Dennis Hildeby to the AHL Marlies.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 23, 2025
Ça en dit long sur les Blue Jays et les Padres. https://t.co/5ylDUPjAnX
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 23, 2025