Stolen car: Claude Giroux victim for the second time this season

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
On September 25th, less than four months ago, I wrote a piece titled: Claude Giroux had his car stolen last night. It was his wife who mentioned it on social media.

And today, I could write the same article – except for the “last night” because we don’t know that.

Ryanne Giroux announced, as she did in September, that the family’s car had been stolen again. And even though she wrote “lol” in her message, you can sense she doesn’t find it exactly funny.

The car is a rental car. This means that the family had “the replacement” of their original car stolen, based on what can be understood from the situation.

That’s great.

We know that in the sports world, there is a wave of burglaries in athletes’ homes. And it appears that it also affects cars… but primarily for the Giroux family.

This wave (thefts and burglaries) is so widespread that Patrik Laine’s fiancée is even having nightmares about it.

I wonder how motivated Giroux, who is in the last year of his contract, will be at the idea of leaving Ottawa with his family at the end of the season after two thefts in a row since September. It’s already hard to attract people to Ottawa…

I know it can happen anywhere, but maybe this should be part of their consideration, right?

I also wonder how much NHL players – and players from other NHL teams – are taking additional measures to prevent their car from being stolen.

After all, an NHL player can afford a nice car…


