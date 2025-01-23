Elias Pettersson was defrauded for over $200,000.DansLesCoulisses.com
Elias Pettersson is not having much fun lately. The situation with J.T. Miller is not very pleasant, but it’s not the only thing that could affect his good mood.
To summarize the story, Pettersson attempted to buy a luxurious property for $2.4 million USD in the municipality of Danderyd, Sweden. To proceed with the purchase, he had to pay a deposit of $240,000 USD, but what he didn’t know was that the house had several defects.
His deposit disappeared. He completely lost his money, according to his father’s statement.
It’s a sad story for Pettersson, but the good news is that the real estate agent is now in prison. He received a six-year prison sentence for another fraud case.
Pettersson’s father is aware that the situation is sad, but he is ready to forget everything and move on.
