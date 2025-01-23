Elias Pettersson was defrauded for over $200,000.

Credit: Elias Pettersson is not having much fun lately. The situation with J.T. Miller is not very pleasant, but it’s not the only thing that could affect his good mood. The Canucks forward lost a significant amount of money because he was defrauded during a real estate transaction in Sweden. His father, Torjorn Pettersson, revealed to […]

Elias Pettersson is not having much fun lately. The situation with J.T. Miller is not very pleasant, but it’s not the only thing that could affect his good mood.

A real estate transaction went very badly. https://t.co/CSUNtPovJA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 23, 2025

The Canucks forward lost a significant amount of money because he was defrauded during a real estate transaction in Sweden.His father, Torjorn Pettersson, revealed to the Swedish daily Sundsvalls Tidning that his son was defrauded for a total sum of $240,000 USD.

To summarize the story, Pettersson attempted to buy a luxurious property for $2.4 million USD in the municipality of Danderyd, Sweden. To proceed with the purchase, he had to pay a deposit of $240,000 USD, but what he didn’t know was that the house had several defects.

There were multiple repairs needed on the house, which convinced Pettersson to cancel the transaction. The problem is that he was only able to cancel the mortgage by suing the real estate agent who sold him the property.

His deposit disappeared. He completely lost his money, according to his father’s statement.

It’s a sad story for Pettersson, but the good news is that the real estate agent is now in prison. He received a six-year prison sentence for another fraud case.

Pettersson has a contract worth $11.6 million per season, which makes the loss a bit less bothersome, but it remains a heavy loss that could weigh on his mind, especially as he is already going through tough times in Vancouver.

Pettersson’s father is aware that the situation is sad, but he is ready to forget everything and move on.

In brief

The Pettersson family still has another home to live in Sweden. It is a property in the city of Stockholm.Now that this story is behind him, Pettersson must do everything to help the Canucks get back on the path to victory. Vancouver has only won two of its six games in January.

