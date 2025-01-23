Jeff Gorton: The CH will think about improving the team because the players deserve it.

The leaders of the Canadiens have a plan in mind.They want to ensure that the team is able to compete long-term in the coming years, and they will not deviate from that plan.

Jeff Gorton said during his appearance on The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test: if you want to see one of the young players who will help the team in the coming years, you will be disappointed because it won’t happen.

However, in the context where the Canadiens are fighting for a playoff spot right now, there is also a chance to see the Canadiens make moves to improve the team.

Because in Jeff Gorton’s eyes, the guys deserve it:

If there’s a possibility to help these guys because they deserve it right now with the way they are playing, we will consider it. If we can help them, we will evaluate our options. – Jeff Gorton

Jeff Gorton reiterated that the goal of the management is to see the team in the mix by the end of the season.

And to achieve that, the idea of adding a player who can help reach that goal is on the table, according to the comments from the Habs’ VP.

The Canadiens need to keep up their momentum for that to happen, however!On the other hand, it can also be understood from all of this that the Canadiens do not seem very open to the idea of trading some of their players before the trade deadline.

At least, if the Canadiens are considering the option of seeking help… It would be illogical to believe that the plan is to send important players (Evans, Savard, Armia) elsewhere before March 7.

On the other hand, knowing that Kent Hughes might want to make a move to improve his club if the opportunity arises is still big news in itself.

The Canadiens’ management does not want to rush the rebuilding process because they want to stick to their plan, but it also makes sense to believe that recent successes are slightly changing the game.

In a nutshell

This remains to be seen, though. But Jeff Gorton may have just given a hint about the next decisions that will be made by the Canadiens.

