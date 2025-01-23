Jeff Gorton: The CH will think about improving the team because the players deserve it.Marc-Olivier Cook
Jeff Gorton said during his appearance on The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test: if you want to see one of the young players who will help the team in the coming years, you will be disappointed because it won’t happen.
Because in Jeff Gorton’s eyes, the guys deserve it:
If there’s a possibility to help these guys because they deserve it right now with the way they are playing, we will consider it.
If we can help them, we will evaluate our options. – Jeff Gorton
And to achieve that, the idea of adding a player who can help reach that goal is on the table, according to the comments from the Habs’ VP.
At least, if the Canadiens are considering the option of seeking help… It would be illogical to believe that the plan is to send important players (Evans, Savard, Armia) elsewhere before March 7.
The Canadiens’ management does not want to rush the rebuilding process because they want to stick to their plan, but it also makes sense to believe that recent successes are slightly changing the game.
