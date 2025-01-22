Lane Hutson already has more points than P.K. Subban as a rookie (and we are only in January)Charles-Alexis Brisebois
And then? Do you believe in the playoffs? More than the crew at The Athletic? Because it can’t get any worse…
Because it’s one thing to see that the Canadiens are in a position to qualify for the playoffs if the season were to end today, but… the standings are so tight that it can change quickly.
The dream of playing hockey in April is more tangible than ever this morning https://t.co/VeAgsos7CG
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 22, 2025
And if there’s one player who is helping the Canadiens have a chance to make the playoffs this season, it’s Lane Hutson. After all, not only is he producing, but he’s also involved.
If he keeps it up he might even become a top 4 dman
— Doug (@27_dk) January 22, 2025
Hutson is already ahead of Subban… and we’re only in January. He needed 30 fewer games to achieve this, which is very clearly notable.
Points as rookies:
41 — Lane Hutson
40 — P.K. Subban
Hutson has played in 30 fewer games. pic.twitter.com/gcxkKGr5Bp
— Canadiens Muse (@Canadiens_Muse) January 22, 2025
Hutson ties an NHL record with an assist in a 9th consecutive game by a rookie defenseman. He is now 5 games away from the record (any position) pic.twitter.com/OsuUS9gE5R
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 22, 2025
… for the longest cumulative points streak by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history (9 games)
… for longest point streak by a rookie D-man in Canadiens history (9 games)
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 22, 2025
Not to repeat myself, just imagine what it will be like when Ivan Demidov joins him on the power play for the Canadiens this fall…
In Brief
– Game day in Laval.
Game day! It’s game day!
Place Bell
7:00 PM / 7:00 p.m.
BPM Sports / TSN690
RDS / AHLTV on FloHockey
https://t.co/woBaNXKRJN#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/SDiqq6Oflf
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 22, 2025
– Too bad.
We’re also looking for an “idiot” who didn’t vote for Ichiro. https://t.co/poi8TT6wjM
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 22, 2025
– To keep in mind.
It’s Bell Let’s Talk Day! Let’s support organizations that care about the mental health of youth together.@jeunessejecoute @StrongestFam @jackdotorg @JeunesEnTete @NAFC_ANCA
For more information, visit https://t.co/VAHFqpCy2q pic.twitter.com/6QoGFafGbE
— Bell Cause (@Bell_Cause) January 22, 2025
– He’s bouncing back.
Jonathan Marchessault in the last two months:
25 games
— 11 goals
— 24 points
— +4
36g | 79pt pace on the season. pic.twitter.com/6ZvRfXyiHy
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 22, 2025
– Worth reading.
Back to back within two years, two elite NHL prospects have fallen in combat indefinitely due to excessive growth spurts.
Alarm signal. https://t.co/PbBvpkNm2S
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) January 22, 2025