Top-5: Igor Shesterkin wanted to fight with Brady Tkachuk
Martin St-Louis’ team defeated the Lightning, who visited the Bell Centre last night.
The Predators tallied their first four-goal comeback in franchise history and the Capitals extended their win streak to five games during Tuesday's eight-game slate.
1: It’s chaos in New York
And that’s exactly what they did.
He’s on fire right now, the Rangers’ goalie:
IGOR!
That’s back-to-back @pepsi shutouts for Igor Shesterkin pic.twitter.com/zq9qUvSJ2z
Things got heated in front of the net after Brady Tkachuk hit Shesterkin… And he responded by confronting the Senators’ captain himself.
Some Broadway brawlin’!
(: @NHL) pic.twitter.com/c8Leab1RYB
I can’t talk about the Rangers’ victory without mentioning the beautiful goal scored by… Matt Rempe.
The Rangers’ giant scored in the top corner of the net with a beautiful backhand after receiving a pass from his teammate in the crease.
MATT REMPE WITH AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/5BbB4OkLkQ
2: Corey Perry scores while there are nachos on the ice
Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring with his 34th goal of the season… And it was a beauty:
WHAT A BACKHAND
That’s Leon’s League-leading 34th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/tTe8ivJguP
That’s when Corey Perry stepped up to score… While there were nachos on the ice.
corey perry, assisted by nachos on the ice, cuts washington’s lead to one. pic.twitter.com/VJUx2XJyjD
Perry’s goal wasn’t enough, however.
The Capitals won 3-2 and Pierre-Luc Dubois played a significant role in his team’s victory.
3: A first for KK in a long time
Ah, Jesperi Kotkaniemi…
Finalmente escuchamos el grito de ‘gooool’ gracias a Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
: @ESPNDeportes #NHLxESPN pic.twitter.com/AD0SFPrWYE
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is on hatty watch! pic.twitter.com/NxisshBmsT
The last time was on March 14, 2023…
It’s worth noting that the former Canadian has now recorded 22 points (nine goals) in 48 games since the start of the season in Carolina. It’s not exceptional…
4: Spectacular comeback by the Preds
The Sharks were leading 5-1 against the Preds at one point in the game, after all…
They scored not one, not two, not three, not four, not five… But six consecutive goals to steal the victory (7-5).
Barron joins the rush pic.twitter.com/hpiALkOArj
FROM DOWN 5-1, THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS HAVE STORMED BACK TO TIE IT 5-5
INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/y8xd8UUdRZ
Nick Blankenburg gets the fifth unanswered goal for the Predators! pic.twitter.com/Ac3CtHOqwK
That said, when you’re leading 5-1, you are really not supposed to lose the game…
Jonathan Marchessault was excellent in his team’s comeback. He finished his work night with four points (including one goal) and was the offensive engine for the Preds during the game.
It’s worth noting that this marks the fourth consecutive victory for the Predators.
5: The Sabres can thank their goalie
It’s difficult for the Canucks to perform well in this context… But hey, it is what it is!
Hughes Pettersson and the Canucks have the lead! pic.twitter.com/ic96YFh29F
But Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen wanted nothing to do with that: the Sabres’ goalie stopped the puck at the sound of the buzzer to allow his team to take the win 3-2.
UPL
What a save at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/nxCwhLHihg
They have the talent to be good… But there are too many issues in the locker room right now.
Overtime
– What a beautiful shot.
Mac-T
Top shelf snipe! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/mj8NIa6fEr
– Huge victory for the Flyers in overtime:
PHILLY WINS ON AN ABSOLUTE TRICKLER pic.twitter.com/Bp01hz3Nwo
– The top scorers of the night:
– Four games tonight in the NHL: