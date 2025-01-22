Top-5: Igor Shesterkin wanted to fight with Brady Tkachuk

The Canadiens won again!

Martin St-Louis’ team defeated the Lightning, who visited the Bell Centre last night.

The @NHLPreds tallied their first four-goal comeback in franchise history and the @Capitals extended their win streak to five games during Tuesday’s eight-game slate. #NHLStats: https://t.co/gtOvLFgmAm pic.twitter.com/6ut33FkXIM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 22, 2025

1: It’s chaos in New York

But there were also seven other games played in the NHL:The Rangers have been doing better lately and were looking to build on their momentum against the Sens.

And that’s exactly what they did.

The New York team won by a score of 5-0 and Igor Shesterkin recorded a shutout for the second consecutive game.

He’s on fire right now, the Rangers’ goalie:

During the game, there was also a scuffle that occurred in the third period.

Things got heated in front of the net after Brady Tkachuk hit Shesterkin… And he responded by confronting the Senators’ captain himself.

It looked like a circus:

I can’t talk about the Rangers’ victory without mentioning the beautiful goal scored by… Matt Rempe.

Yes, you read that right.

The Rangers’ giant scored in the top corner of the net with a beautiful backhand after receiving a pass from his teammate in the crease.

MATT REMPE WITH AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/5BbB4OkLkQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 22, 2025

2: Corey Perry scores while there are nachos on the ice

He made himself look like Connor McDavid:The Oilers had a big challenge hosting the powerful Capitals at home.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring with his 34th goal of the season… And it was a beauty:

WHAT A BACKHAND That’s Leon’s League-leading 34th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/tTe8ivJguP — NHL (@NHL) January 22, 2025

The Capitals scored three unanswered goals and the Oilers found themselves trailing 3-1 late in the third period at one point.

That’s when Corey Perry stepped up to score… While there were nachos on the ice.

corey perry, assisted by nachos on the ice, cuts washington’s lead to one. pic.twitter.com/VJUx2XJyjD — zach (@zjlaing) January 22, 2025

Again, you read that right:

Perry’s goal wasn’t enough, however.

The Capitals won 3-2 and Pierre-Luc Dubois played a significant role in his team’s victory.

3: A first for KK in a long time

The Quebecer recorded one goal and one assist in the game.

Ah, Jesperi Kotkaniemi…

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is on hatty watch! pic.twitter.com/NxisshBmsT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 22, 2025

We rarely hear about him in Carolina lately, but he stood out in his game yesterday.The Hurricanes were in Dallas to face the Stars and managed to win 2-1, thanks to two goals scored by KK:It had been a while since Kotkaniemi scored two goals in a single game.

The last time was on March 14, 2023…

It’s worth noting that the former Canadian has now recorded 22 points (nine goals) in 48 games since the start of the season in Carolina. It’s not exceptional…

4: Spectacular comeback by the Preds

We thought we were going to witness a blowout in Nashville.

The Sharks were leading 5-1 against the Preds at one point in the game, after all…

But the Preds stepped up and came back from behind.

They scored not one, not two, not three, not four, not five… But six consecutive goals to steal the victory (7-5).

Barron joins the rush pic.twitter.com/hpiALkOArj — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 22, 2025

FROM DOWN 5-1, THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS HAVE STORMED BACK TO TIE IT 5-5 INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/y8xd8UUdRZ — NHL (@NHL) January 22, 2025

Nick Blankenburg gets the fifth unanswered goal for the Predators! pic.twitter.com/Ac3CtHOqwK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 22, 2025

Barron notably contributed to the scoring by netting his 3rd of the season:The Sharks are young and this is part of the learning process.

That said, when you’re leading 5-1, you are really not supposed to lose the game…

Jonathan Marchessault was excellent in his team’s comeback. He finished his work night with four points (including one goal) and was the offensive engine for the Preds during the game.

It’s worth noting that this marks the fourth consecutive victory for the Predators.

5: The Sabres can thank their goalie

Nothing is going right in Vancouver.

It’s difficult for the Canucks to perform well in this context… But hey, it is what it is!

Hughes Pettersson and the Canucks have the lead! pic.twitter.com/ic96YFh29F — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 22, 2025

Elias Pettersson put his problems aside and scored his 11th goal of the season:The score was 3-2 late in the game and the Canucks made a final push.

But Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen wanted nothing to do with that: the Sabres’ goalie stopped the puck at the sound of the buzzer to allow his team to take the win 3-2.

UPL What a save at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/nxCwhLHihg — NHL (@NHL) January 22, 2025

This sequence deserves to be seen and seen again:The loss is hard to swallow for the Canucks because they were supposed to beat the Sabres.

They have the talent to be good… But there are too many issues in the locker room right now.

Overtime

– What a beautiful shot.

– Huge victory for the Flyers in overtime:

PHILLY WINS ON AN ABSOLUTE TRICKLER pic.twitter.com/Bp01hz3Nwo — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 22, 2025

– The top scorers of the night:

– Four games tonight in the NHL: