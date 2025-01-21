Skip to content
Tony Marinaro does not think that Christian Dvorak will finish the season in Montreal.

 Raphael Simard
Credit: Getty Images

Even if the Canadiens are in the mix at the end of January, the short-term plan isn’t very clear.

After all, even if Kent Hughes isn’t going to be a big buyer, it is unknown if he will sell guys like Christian Dvorak or David Savard, two UFA players who have been in trade rumors since this summer.

Between Dvo and Savard, the one most likely to be traded at the trade deadline is the center. In fact, Tony Marinaro doesn’t think he will finish the season in Montreal.

Hence the arrival of Owen Beck.

It is important for the Canadiens to see what he can accomplish and if he is ready to play in the NHL; perhaps trading Dvorak would be easier.

For now, Dvorak isn’t hurting the Canadiens.

Within the third line, he is doing a decent job with his teammates Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson. Besides, Anderson is not untouchable either, and despite his big contract ($5.5 million for two and a half seasons), some believe he could bring back something (big) to Montreal.

But trading both Anderson AND Dvorak wouldn’t make any sense to me.

For a rare time, the guys feel they have a chance to make the playoffs, and trading two regular forwards would send a very bad message to the group.

And even if Kent Hughes wants to rebuild and wouldn’t say no to a transaction like Alexandre Carrier (theft), he is aware of that too.

What about David Savard in all this? Trading him would hurt Arber Xhekaj, in particular.


