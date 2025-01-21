Tony Marinaro does not think that Christian Dvorak will finish the season in Montreal.

Even if the Canadiens are in the mix at the end of January, the short-term plan isn’t very clear.

After all, even if Kent Hughes isn’t going to be a big buyer, it is unknown if he will sell guys like Christian Dvorak or David Savard, two UFA players who have been in trade rumors since this summer.

Between Dvo and Savard, the one most likely to be traded at the trade deadline is the center. In fact, Tony Marinaro doesn’t think he will finish the season in Montreal.

The position of Dvorak is up for grabs for Owen Beckhttps://t.co/RiwnPo9DCA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 21, 2025

Hence the arrival of Owen Beck.It is important for the Canadiens to see what he can accomplish and if he is ready to play in the NHL; perhaps trading Dvorak would be easier.

For now, Dvorak isn’t hurting the Canadiens.

With his play in the last few weeks, Josh Anderson could bring back a LOT at the trade deadline, believes Bob Hartley And losing him wouldn’t hurt as much as losing Mike Matheson! pic.twitter.com/dBW7VTWEY8 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 21, 2025

Within the third line, he is doing a decent job with his teammates Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson. Besides, Anderson is not untouchable either, and despite his big contract ($5.5 million for two and a half seasons), some believe he could bring back something (big) to Montreal.

But trading both Anderson AND Dvorak wouldn’t make any sense to me.

For a rare time, the guys feel they have a chance to make the playoffs, and trading two regular forwards would send a very bad message to the group.

And even if Kent Hughes wants to rebuild and wouldn’t say no to a transaction like Alexandre Carrier (theft), he is aware of that too.

“He’s (David Savard) in my corner. He’s the number 1 guy in my corner. Every game, every practice. I always look to him for advice…He’s always telling me to keep smiling no matter what. He’s the best guy to have on the team. He’s been a huge help for me.” – Arber Xhekaj on RDS pic.twitter.com/CThqZnhxHO — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 21, 2025

In Brief

What about David Savard in all this? Trading him would hurt Arber Xhekaj, in particular.

It was a fun little reunion with Angela Price for our first podcast episode of Never Offside w Julie & Cat @ home. We touched on the magic of the 2021 season in MTL, superstitions & much more. Appreciate the support https://t.co/CJeFEjXRq5 pic.twitter.com/AMrQvznMHg — Cat (Belanger) Toffoli (@catbtoffoli) January 22, 2025

