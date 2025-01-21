J.T. Miller does not want to stay in Canada.

The topic of the hour in the NHL is certainly J.T. Miller.

The name of the player who almost got traded to the New York Rangers last weekend is on everyone’s lips. What are the latest developments in his situation, then?

He was very clear about this with the Canucks https://t.co/6hoMcEng3i — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 21, 2025

According to journalist Rick Dhaliwal covering the Vancouver Canucks, the forward does not want to stay in Canada.So, what was the issue with a possible trade sending him to New York?

The conditions of the draft pick, according to The Cam & Strick Podcast.

The real reason JT Miller isn’t a Ranger right now : https://t.co/usZ5iG0XAe

: https://t.co/zsSSAVnBJJ pic.twitter.com/b8Uag1WShW — The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) January 21, 2025

However, it’s just a matter of time for the Rangers…

It feels like the Rangers are up to something. Stay tuned — Empty Netters (@EmptyNettersPod) January 21, 2025

Empty Netters posted something quite interesting on X.

Returning to the article’s subject, Miller wants to go back to his home country, as he hails from East Palestine in Ohio.

Forget about the Canadiens—oh and let it be. Montreal wasn’t in the derby anyway. And I’ve never seen any of the Leafs, Jets, Flames, Oilers, and Senators (the other five Canadian teams) in the running for his services.

On Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun also talked about the situation and believes it’s just a matter of time before the star forward changes addresses. Even if a trade is imminent, it could be this summer if the Canucks don’t find a taker before the trade deadline.

He adds that the Hurricanes, Devils, Stars, and three other clubs are talking to the Canucks, who have changed their requests. Initially, Patrick Allvin was asking for NHL players (because he also wants to make the playoffs), but he quickly realized that the teams interested in Miller wouldn’t give up important players from their current lineup.

In Brief

– It’s deserved.

CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner form the 2025 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame https://t.co/1OA5J9EK4o pic.twitter.com/kpJLBccliI — RDS (@RDSca) January 21, 2025

– This suspension is not unanimous.

#Oilers issue a statement expressing their “disappointment” in Connor McDavid’s three-game suspension by @NHLPlayerSafety. pic.twitter.com/weWJZMDetn — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 21, 2025

– Oh really.

He admits to being an emotional coach, especially after games.https://t.co/7zR1T4cSPH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 22, 2025

– Too bad.

The team may have to find an alternative.https://t.co/TZYhttoS7C — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 21, 2025

– Oh yes?