Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Ivan Demidov heads towards the best U20 season in KHL history.

 Raphael Simard
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ivan Demidov heads towards the best U20 season in KHL history.
Credit: Today (and since the start of the season), Ivan Demidov is making headlines. He scored a stunning goal this afternoon. For those who may have missed it, I’ll share it again here: HIS NAME IS IVAN DEMIDOV! (: @khl_eng) pic.twitter.com/qDST2KbSZr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 21, 2025 The one who won the Rookie of the Week […]
Today (and since the start of the season), Ivan Demidov is making headlines.

He scored a stunning goal this afternoon.

For those who may have missed it, I’ll share it again here:

The one who won the Rookie of the Week title for the sixth week this season a few days ago is on fire, and in KHL history, he is among the greatest at his age.

He is having one of the best seasons in terms of points per game and total points. And he hasn’t finished dominating yet.

Among all players who have had seasons at age 19 and younger, the Montreal prospect is just five points away from first place (Kirill Kaprizov) and four points from second and third place (Evgeni Kuznetsov and Matvei Michkov).

He has a chance to become the top scorer. He’s no slouch, the young one.

What stands out even more is not his number of points nor his points per game, but rather his points per 60 minutes. And in Demidov’s case, this might be the statistic that best illustrates his dominance.

Let’s remember that at the start of the season, he wasn’t playing much, and it’s normal he wasn’t gathering many points. Currently, his points per 60 minutes is 4.02.

No, that’s not a typo.

He has almost one more point per 60 minutes than Kaprizov in his second season after being drafted into the NHL.

And he has exactly one more point per 60 minutes than Michkov, who is the player most compared to Demidov.

We’ll talk again in two days when the CH prospect makes headlines again for his spectacular plays.

(Credit: en.khl.ru )

In Brief

– Too bad.

– They are due.

– He’s eating hockey.

– He is right.

– A comeback.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content