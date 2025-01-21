Ivan Demidov heads towards the best U20 season in KHL history.

Today (and since the start of the season), Ivan Demidov is making headlines.

For those who may have missed it, I’ll share it again here:

He is having one of the best seasons in terms of points per game and total points. And he hasn’t finished dominating yet.

Here’s where Ivan Demidov ranks among players under 20 in KHL history. Note that the three players ahead of him were not rookies at 19. What an exceptional season… pic.twitter.com/nChcorvULY — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) January 21, 2025

Among all players who have had seasons at age 19 and younger, the Montreal prospect is just five points away from first place (Kirill Kaprizov) and four points from second and third place (Evgeni Kuznetsov and Matvei Michkov).

He has a chance to become the top scorer. He’s no slouch, the young one.

What stands out even more is not his number of points nor his points per game, but rather his points per 60 minutes. And in Demidov’s case, this might be the statistic that best illustrates his dominance.

Let’s remember that at the start of the season, he wasn’t playing much, and it’s normal he wasn’t gathering many points. Currently, his points per 60 minutes is 4.02.

No, that’s not a typo.

Ivan Demidov currently has a staggering P/60 of 4.02 He’s on his way towards the best U-20 KHL season of all time pic.twitter.com/p9p22sNRtF — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 21, 2025

He has almost one more point per 60 minutes than KaprizovAnd he has exactly one more point per 60 minutes than Michkov, who is the player most compared to Demidov.

We’ll talk again in two days when the CH prospect makes headlines again for his spectacular plays.

