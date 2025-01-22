Skip to content
Jacob Fowler nominated for the Hobey Baker

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jacob Fowler nominated for the Hobey Baker
Credit: Getty Images
Do you want to avoid being surprised?

Due to his great season, Jacob Fowler is currently nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which recognizes the best NCAA Division I player in the United States.

Ryan Leonard and Gabriel Perreault are also nominated at Boston College.

What you should know is that it is still very preliminary at this point. He is not in the top-3 because it is quite early to determine all of that… in the middle of January.

In fact, each team nominates a few players and eventually, there will be a top-10 that will be created across the college hockey circuit.

From there, the list will be narrowed down from ten to just three players, and it is in April that we will discover which player can take home the trophy.

So today, this is the first step. And seeing him present at this point is… normal. Very normal, even.

He who is possibly the best college goaltender (among the best, anyway) has his chances of winning the title this year. But it is not easy to reach the finals, after all.

After all, Lane Hutson, in two years at Boston, has never been in the top-3 rankings for the Hobey Baker. However, he has been in the top-10 during his two college seasons.

In the past, Sean Farrell and Lane Hutson have been the best chances for the Canadiens to see one of their prospects succeed Cole Caufield, who won the award in his second year at Wisconsin.

I do not expect to see Fowler win this year, but seeing him in the top-10 is very realistic. And afterward, a stint in Laval is also a realistic avenue.


