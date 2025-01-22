Jacob Fowler nominated for the Hobey Baker

Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault and Jacob Fowler have been named nominees for the Hobey Baker Award!#VoteforHobey https://t.co/rlRUXuIDTr pic.twitter.com/jhxejdRNeT — BC Men’s Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 22, 2025

Do you want to avoid being surprised?Due to his great season , Jacob Fowler is currently nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which recognizes the best NCAA Division I player in the United States.Ryan Leonard and Gabriel Perreault are also nominated at Boston College.

What you should know is that it is still very preliminary at this point. He is not in the top-3 because it is quite early to determine all of that… in the middle of January.

In fact, each team nominates a few players and eventually, there will be a top-10 that will be created across the college hockey circuit.From there, the list will be narrowed down from ten to just three players, and it is in April that we will discover which player can take home the trophy.

So today, this is the first step. And seeing him present at this point is… normal. Very normal, even.

Only one defenseman is a Hobey finalist this year, and his name is Lane Hutson. So proud of Lane for being selected as a Top-10 Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award!#ProudToBU https://t.co/iioiLRhPyK pic.twitter.com/geiwa2Q68f — BU Men’s Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 15, 2023

In brief

He who is possibly the best college goaltender (among the best, anyway) has his chances of winning the title this year. But it is not easy to reach the finals, after all.After all, Lane Hutson, in two years at Boston, has never been in the top-3 rankings for the Hobey Baker. However, he has been in the top-10 during his two college seasons.In the past, Sean Farrell and Lane Hutson have been the best chances for the Canadiens to see one of their prospects succeed Cole Caufield, who won the award in his second year at Wisconsin.I do not expect to see Fowler win this year, but seeing him in the top-10 is very realistic. And afterward, a stint in Laval is also a realistic avenue.

– To consider.

Check out TSN’s Mid-season Draft Ranking Show with @TSNBobMcKenzie, today at 11:30am et/8:30am pt on TSN4, with the full 80-player (plus 16 honourable mentions) prospect list unveiled on https://t.co/BQGeAnETfN afterwards at Noon et.https://t.co/oqGzu2wBtH pic.twitter.com/bvNFiaODHz — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 22, 2025

– 800th game in the NHL for Brendan Gallagher tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be #Habs Brendan Gallagher’s 800th #NHL game: «hopefully there are many more to come…the city, the team, the organization, every team-mate I’ve had– nothing but positive memories here. I love being a Montreal Canadien; it’s not lost on me how special & lucky I am» — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 22, 2025

– Things are going to get shaken up.

– Yes, he is right.