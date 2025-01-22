Jacob Fowler nominated for the Hobey Baker

Jacob Fowler nominated for the Hobey BakerCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault and Jacob Fowler have been named nominees for the Hobey Baker Award!#VoteforHobey
https://t.co/rlRUXuIDTr pic.twitter.com/jhxejdRNeT
— BC Men’s Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 22, 2025
What you should know is that it is still very preliminary at this point. He is not in the top-3 because it is quite early to determine all of that… in the middle of January.
So today, this is the first step. And seeing him present at this point is… normal. Very normal, even.
Only one defenseman is a Hobey finalist this year, and his name is Lane Hutson.
So proud of Lane for being selected as a Top-10 Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award!#ProudToBU https://t.co/iioiLRhPyK pic.twitter.com/geiwa2Q68f
— BU Men’s Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 15, 2023
In brief
– To consider.
Check out TSN’s Mid-season Draft Ranking Show with @TSNBobMcKenzie, today at 11:30am et/8:30am pt on TSN4, with the full 80-player (plus 16 honourable mentions) prospect list unveiled on https://t.co/BQGeAnETfN afterwards at Noon et.https://t.co/oqGzu2wBtH pic.twitter.com/bvNFiaODHz
— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 22, 2025
– 800th game in the NHL for Brendan Gallagher tomorrow.
Tomorrow will be #Habs Brendan Gallagher’s 800th #NHL game: «hopefully there are many more to come…the city, the team, the organization, every team-mate I’ve had– nothing but positive memories here. I love being a Montreal Canadien; it’s not lost on me how special & lucky I am»
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 22, 2025
– Things are going to get shaken up.
Embrace the rivalry. #4Nations
Read more from @NHLdotcom https://t.co/OAuogOPslT pic.twitter.com/SaCXyTL1tW
— NHL (@NHL) January 22, 2025
– Yes, he is right.
« Beaucoup d’autres équipes font tout simplement très peu. »
Il a raison. https://t.co/4s0FLSZJqa
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 22, 2025