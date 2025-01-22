Skip to content
Jonathan Toews: the Jets have talked to him and are interested in signing him.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
For a few weeks now, it has been understood that Jonathan Toews is interested in a return to play.

Will this happen this season? Will it happen next fall? Will it happen… at all? It is still a bit too early to make a judgment on that.

The coming weeks will be important to determine everything.

But regarding this subject, journalists Murat Ates and Mike McIntyre had a brief chat with Kevin Cheveldayoff, the Jets’ GM. And he opened the door to signing Toews.

Do I need to remind you that the former Hawk is a Franco-Manitoban?

According to Cheveldayoff, there have been discussions with Toews recently, and the team is interested if the center decides to return to the National Hockey League.

The GM hopes that his team will be in the mix.

It is clear that adding Toews to a team like the Jets would change the game. After all, he would bring depth to a team that is well on its way to making a deep playoff run.

As long as the guy in front of the goal does his job, the Jets will be good.

Normally, Winnipeg is not a top choice destination. But Toews is nearing the end of his career, he comes from the area, and as long as he’s returning somewhere other than Chicago (because no, if he returns, it will evidently not be with the Blackhawks), it will be to win a fourth Stanley Cup.

To be continued, then.


