Top 5: Auston Matthews attempts the Michigan move

Top 5: Auston Matthews attempts the Michigan moveRaphael Simard
Monday’s nine-game slate concluded with Sidney Crosby and the @penguins picking up a 5-1 victory versus Los Angeles.#NHLStats: https://t.co/o9OAz0Db0S pic.twitter.com/EPJidVtuBE
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 21, 2025
And before playing in Montreal, Tampa Bay lost 5-3 against the Leafs. It’s good for the standings, but what stands out to me from this game is Auston Matthews.
Auston Matthews is officially on a HEATER with seven goals in his last seven games
(via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/H9eArgBOSo
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 21, 2025
Auston Matthews going for a Michigan
Not bad at all!!
: @SportsOnPrimeCA pic.twitter.com/3tgy5tb2mc
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 21, 2025
Mitch Marner finished with 1-2—3, which established his 123rd career multi-assist game. Only three players have more since Marner entered the League in 2016-17: Connor McDavid (183), Nathan MacKinnon (133) and Nikita Kucherov (130).#NHLStats: https://t.co/o9OAz0Db0S pic.twitter.com/RbIU8MDdxn
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 21, 2025
Boston won despite Yaroslav Askarov’s brilliance on several occasions.
Yaroslav Askarov is just a joy to watch between the pipes pic.twitter.com/G7YlJSvxnB
— NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2025
Charlie Coyle ties things up for the Bruins with his 11th goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/2ynuFK2Gew
— Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) January 20, 2025
Charlie Coyle’s centering pass deflects into the back of the net, giving the Bruins the late lead!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/GBJ8meLuG7
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 20, 2025
Joonas Korpisalo was not a stranger to the Bruins’ victory either.
Korpisalo comes up with a couple of huge stops pic.twitter.com/iST7sCfosU
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 20, 2025
Back-to-back wins for the @NYIslanders! pic.twitter.com/eBHfehDiMM
— NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2025
BO HORVAT IS ON HATTY WATCH pic.twitter.com/AlTMVC41Gz
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2025
The Islanders’ arena staff had their say in this match.
They placed a blue line outside the Jackets’ zone, and Zach Werenski tripped over it.
WHO PUT THAT BLUE LINE THERE?!
Zach Werenski trips over the blue line and the Islanders capitalize pic.twitter.com/fgDKRcQKOk
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 21, 2025
The Los Angeles Kings have unveiled a new centre ice logo honouring the Los Angeles Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/xe2YltlmLi
— Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) January 19, 2025
Here to share that Sidney Crosby has 50 points in a season for the 18th time in his career pic.twitter.com/ajACCl48U0
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 21, 2025
On the Kings’ side, the only goal was scored by Adrian Kempe.
Adrian Kempe hits the crossbar TWICE, but his second shot gets the Kings on the board pic.twitter.com/vj0DuusZQL
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2025
Jack Eichel was DISTRAUGHT at the end of OT after missing a wide-open net
Vegas’ comeback effort in regulation wasn’t enough, and the Blues would go on to win in a shootout after this pic.twitter.com/TV0rzS99Kr
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 21, 2025
WHAT A PUSH BY THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS!!
TWO GOALS WITH THE NET EMPTY TO TIE THE GAME pic.twitter.com/kBA1AkkW4J
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 21, 2025
THIS GAME IS TIED
Pavel Dorofeyev rips home his 20th of the season! pic.twitter.com/zvK0Ptu3WT
— NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2025
Overtime
– A 500th game for Alex Tuch.
Congrats on 500 @NHL games, Tuchy! pic.twitter.com/OaOghdua41
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 20, 2025
– Frederik Andersen also reaches this milestone.
FREDDIE FREDDIE
Frederik Andersen is the newest member of the 500 games played club!
Milestones by @ServiceNow pic.twitter.com/TgUyyGlM11
— NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2025
– Win for the Hurricanes in overtime.
AHO WITH AN ABSOLUTE BOMB pic.twitter.com/xbMja9lcK3
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 21, 2025
– The top scorers from last night.
– Eight games featured tonight.