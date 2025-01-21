Top 5: Auston Matthews attempts the Michigan move

Monday’s nine-game slate concluded with Sidney Crosby and the @penguins picking up a 5-1 victory versus Los Angeles.#NHLStats: https://t.co/o9OAz0Db0S pic.twitter.com/EPJidVtuBE — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 21, 2025

1. Auston Matthews tries the Michigan

Nine games were showcased this Monday night of hockey.Several direct rivals of the Canadiens were in action.Here are the results and highlights:In Toronto, the Lightning, the next opponent of the Canadiens, was in town.

And before playing in Montreal, Tampa Bay lost 5-3 against the Leafs. It’s good for the standings, but what stands out to me from this game is Auston Matthews.

Auston Matthews is officially on a HEATER with seven goals in his last seven games (via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/H9eArgBOSo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 21, 2025

Auston Matthews going for a Michigan Not bad at all!! : @SportsOnPrimeCA pic.twitter.com/3tgy5tb2mc — BarDown (@BarDown) January 21, 2025

Mitch Marner finished with 1-2—3, which established his 123rd career multi-assist game. Only three players have more since Marner entered the League in 2016-17: Connor McDavid (183), Nathan MacKinnon (133) and Nikita Kucherov (130).#NHLStats: https://t.co/o9OAz0Db0S pic.twitter.com/RbIU8MDdxn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 21, 2025

2. The Canadiens will have nothing easy

He scored another goal, bringing his total to seven in his last seven games.The American is so confident that he dared to attempt a Michigan.On this play, he missed, but it was close.Mitch Marner also had a strong game.He collected one goal and two assists.The Canadiens may have been winning for several weeks, but their rivals are winning games too.Yesterday afternoon, the Bruins hosted the San Jose Sharks and won 6-3. They thus surpassed Montreal and Columbus and are now in a playoff position.

Boston won despite Yaroslav Askarov’s brilliance on several occasions.

Yaroslav Askarov is just a joy to watch between the pipes pic.twitter.com/G7YlJSvxnB — NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2025

Charlie Coyle ties things up for the Bruins with his 11th goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/2ynuFK2Gew — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) January 20, 2025

Charlie Coyle’s centering pass deflects into the back of the net, giving the Bruins the late lead!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/GBJ8meLuG7 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 20, 2025

After 40 minutes of play, San Jose actually had a one-goal lead, but in the third period, Boston woke up.The club scored four consecutive goals, including two in under six minutes by Charlie Coyle.

Joonas Korpisalo was not a stranger to the Bruins’ victory either.

Korpisalo comes up with a couple of huge stops pic.twitter.com/iST7sCfosU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 20, 2025

3. The Blue Jackets miss out in New York

BO HORVAT IS ON HATTY WATCH pic.twitter.com/AlTMVC41Gz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2025

Check out this sequence:Another rival of the Canadiens for the playoff picture was in action, and unlike the Bruins, they lost.The Blue Jackets fell to the New York Islanders by a score of 3-1.Bo Horvat scored two goals, including his second in the middle of the second period.He did not manage to net a hat trick.

The Islanders’ arena staff had their say in this match.

They placed a blue line outside the Jackets’ zone, and Zach Werenski tripped over it.

WHO PUT THAT BLUE LINE THERE?! Zach Werenski trips over the blue line and the Islanders capitalize pic.twitter.com/fgDKRcQKOk — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 21, 2025

4. The Kings return home

The Los Angeles Kings have unveiled a new centre ice logo honouring the Los Angeles Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/xe2YltlmLi — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) January 19, 2025

Here to share that Sidney Crosby has 50 points in a season for the 18th time in his career pic.twitter.com/ajACCl48U0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 21, 2025

New York took advantage to score the winning goal.For the first time since the fires in California, the Kings were back with their fans.For the occasion, the logo at center ice changed.However, the Penguins played the party poopers by winning 5-1.In the victory, Sidney Crosby recorded a goal and an assist, reaching the 50-point mark for the 18th season of his career.

On the Kings’ side, the only goal was scored by Adrian Kempe.

Adrian Kempe hits the crossbar TWICE, but his second shot gets the Kings on the board pic.twitter.com/vj0DuusZQL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2025

5. Jack Eichel misses an open net in overtime; the Golden Knights lose in a shootout

Jack Eichel was DISTRAUGHT at the end of OT after missing a wide-open net Vegas’ comeback effort in regulation wasn’t enough, and the Blues would go on to win in a shootout after this pic.twitter.com/TV0rzS99Kr — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 21, 2025

WHAT A PUSH BY THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS!! TWO GOALS WITH THE NET EMPTY TO TIE THE GAME pic.twitter.com/kBA1AkkW4J — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 21, 2025

THIS GAME IS TIED Pavel Dorofeyev rips home his 20th of the season! pic.twitter.com/zvK0Ptu3WT — NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2025

He was close on several occasions before finally finding the back of the net.We witnessed quite a game between the Blues and the Golden Knights.In overtime, Jack Eichel had the chance to send everybody home, but he missed an open net. He was upset with himself.The American made up for it in the shootout, but it was too little, too late: the Blues won the game 5-4.Vegas was down by two goals with just over three minutes left in the third period.First, Eichel scored.Then, Pavel Dorofeyev scored to give both teams a point.

– A 500th game for Alex Tuch.

– Frederik Andersen also reaches this milestone.

FREDDIE FREDDIE Frederik Andersen is the newest member of the 500 games played club! Milestones by @ServiceNow pic.twitter.com/TgUyyGlM11 — NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2025

– Win for the Hurricanes in overtime.

AHO WITH AN ABSOLUTE BOMB pic.twitter.com/xbMja9lcK3 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 21, 2025

– The top scorers from last night.

