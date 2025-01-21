Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
Top 5: Auston Matthews attempts the Michigan move

 Raphael Simard
Nine games were showcased this Monday night of hockey.

Several direct rivals of the Canadiens were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Auston Matthews tries the Michigan

In Toronto, the Lightning, the next opponent of the Canadiens, was in town.

And before playing in Montreal, Tampa Bay lost 5-3 against the Leafs. It’s good for the standings, but what stands out to me from this game is Auston Matthews.

He scored another goal, bringing his total to seven in his last seven games.

The American is so confident that he dared to attempt a Michigan.

On this play, he missed, but it was close.

Mitch Marner also had a strong game.

He collected one goal and two assists.

2. The Canadiens will have nothing easy

The Canadiens may have been winning for several weeks, but their rivals are winning games too.

Yesterday afternoon, the Bruins hosted the San Jose Sharks and won 6-3. They thus surpassed Montreal and Columbus and are now in a playoff position.

Boston won despite Yaroslav Askarov’s brilliance on several occasions.

After 40 minutes of play, San Jose actually had a one-goal lead, but in the third period, Boston woke up.

The club scored four consecutive goals, including two in under six minutes by Charlie Coyle.

Joonas Korpisalo was not a stranger to the Bruins’ victory either.

Check out this sequence:

3. The Blue Jackets miss out in New York

Another rival of the Canadiens for the playoff picture was in action, and unlike the Bruins, they lost.

The Blue Jackets fell to the New York Islanders by a score of 3-1.

Bo Horvat scored two goals, including his second in the middle of the second period.

He did not manage to net a hat trick.

The Islanders’ arena staff had their say in this match.

They placed a blue line outside the Jackets’ zone, and Zach Werenski tripped over it.

New York took advantage to score the winning goal.

4. The Kings return home

For the first time since the fires in California, the Kings were back with their fans.

For the occasion, the logo at center ice changed.

However, the Penguins played the party poopers by winning 5-1.

In the victory, Sidney Crosby recorded a goal and an assist, reaching the 50-point mark for the 18th season of his career.

On the Kings’ side, the only goal was scored by Adrian Kempe.

He was close on several occasions before finally finding the back of the net.

5. Jack Eichel misses an open net in overtime; the Golden Knights lose in a shootout

We witnessed quite a game between the Blues and the Golden Knights.

In overtime, Jack Eichel had the chance to send everybody home, but he missed an open net. He was upset with himself.

The American made up for it in the shootout, but it was too little, too late: the Blues won the game 5-4.

Vegas was down by two goals with just over three minutes left in the third period.

First, Eichel scored.

Then, Pavel Dorofeyev scored to give both teams a point.


Overtime

– A 500th game for Alex Tuch.

– Frederik Andersen also reaches this milestone.

– Win for the Hurricanes in overtime.

– The top scorers from last night.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Eight games featured tonight.

(Credit: Google )

 

