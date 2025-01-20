Paul Wilson and Réjean Tremblay defending Marc Bergevin’s legacy

With the Canadiens doing very well these days, we warmly applaud the work of the current management of the team. After all, seeing guys like Lane Hutson, Patrik Laine, and Alexandre Carrier being important pieces of this comeback means that those who brought them to town are recognized.And those people are Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton.That said, when we look at the team as a whole, there is still a noticeable fact: many of the players who are regulars were acquired during the Marc Bergevin era. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kaiden Guhle, Samuel Montembeault, Jake Evans, and others: these are all important pieces of this team.

This means that we must highlight the contribution of the former GM to this current edition… and Réjean Tremblay has just done so in an article for Punching Grace.

What’s interesting is to see that Paul Wilson, who was Bergevin’s trusted man, shared that text today.

We know that occasionally, Wilson comments on what’s happening with the Canadiens… and often it is when the news in question is related to personnel moves that took place during the Bergevin era (and, in doing so, when he was also in town). Last October, we notably saw him highlight Logan Mailloux’s first goal in the NHL.

However, one fact remains: even if Bergevin didn’t only hit home runs (especially towards the end), he still left a rather solid foundation for Gorton and Hughes to continue their work.

The two managements have, in their own way, played a role in the current edition of the team. Jakub Dobes was drafted by Bergevin, but Hughes and Gorton had the flair to call him up at the right moment to instill a dose of confidence in the group.In the coming years, some of the pieces acquired by Bergevin (Christian Dvorak, for example) will give way to pieces acquired by Hughes and Gorton (Ivan Demidov, for example). That said, there are certain legacies from the Bergevin era that are not about to leave (Suzuki, Caufield, Guhle, etc.).

It must be noted… and it’s interesting to see that Paul Wilson, who is no longer involved in the hockey world, felt compelled to defend the work of his former boss. The two are clearly still very close.

In a nutshell

– Nice try.

Matthews attempts the “Michigan” goal, but the goalie gets the better of him pic.twitter.com/W0fBp9uaDR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 21, 2025

– No team has spent more time short-handed than the CH this season. [NHL.com]

– Bogdan Konyushkov, the first to play 30 minutes on ice in a single game this season in the KHL.

Bogdan Konyushkov is the first player this season to record 30:00+ TOI in a single game (30:44). pic.twitter.com/ChVtQ5HyJt — KHL (@khl_eng) January 20, 2025

– Shea Theodore is having a great season.