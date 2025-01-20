Paul Wilson and Réjean Tremblay defending Marc Bergevin’s legacy

Paul Wilson and Réjean Tremblay defending Marc Bergevin’s legacyFélix Forget
This means that we must highlight the contribution of the former GM to this current edition… and Réjean Tremblay has just done so in an article for Punching Grace.
What’s interesting is to see that Paul Wilson, who was Bergevin’s trusted man, shared that text today.
— Paul Wilson (@prpwilson) January 20, 2025
We know that occasionally, Wilson comments on what’s happening with the Canadiens… and often it is when the news in question is related to personnel moves that took place during the Bergevin era (and, in doing so, when he was also in town). Last October, we notably saw him highlight Logan Mailloux’s first goal in the NHL.
However, one fact remains: even if Bergevin didn’t only hit home runs (especially towards the end), he still left a rather solid foundation for Gorton and Hughes to continue their work.
It must be noted… and it’s interesting to see that Paul Wilson, who is no longer involved in the hockey world, felt compelled to defend the work of his former boss. The two are clearly still very close.
In a nutshell
– Nice try.
Matthews attempts the “Michigan” goal, but the goalie gets the better of him pic.twitter.com/W0fBp9uaDR
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 21, 2025
– No team has spent more time short-handed than the CH this season. [NHL.com]
– Bogdan Konyushkov, the first to play 30 minutes on ice in a single game this season in the KHL.
Bogdan Konyushkov is the first player this season to record 30:00+ TOI in a single game (30:44). pic.twitter.com/ChVtQ5HyJt
— KHL (@khl_eng) January 20, 2025
– Shea Theodore is having a great season.
Shea Theodore tonight in the loss:
— 4 assists
— a point on every Vegas goal
— now on pace for 77pts this season
His career high is 52pts in a season. pic.twitter.com/T6fGZq6Jef
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 21, 2025