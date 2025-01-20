Skip to content


 Félix Forget
Patrik Laine is already much more productive than he was last year.
Credit: Getty Images
The acquisition of Patrik Laine by the Canadiens last summer was a big move for the club. It sent a clear message to the rest of the group that the management believed in the core of the team and that they were ready to give them another significant piece.

This also allowed them to obtain a second choice to send Jordan Harris, who was surplus to requirements, to another destination. The trade was a success right at that moment.

Seeing him get injured during a preseason game was a cold shower… but ultimately, he returned in December. And since his return, everything has changed in the city.

Laine has injected new energy into the group, and above all, he didn’t waste time in starting to produce. In fact, in 18 games since his return, Laine has already scored 12 goals and recorded 15 points.

And when we look back to last season, when he also played 18 games, he had only scored six goals and nine points. He is therefore (much) more productive than he was last year.

What is particularly interesting about all this is that the 2024-25 season was supposed to be a more difficult year for him given that he was returning from a long absence, and even before he got injured against the Maple Leafs.

If a “rusty” Patrik Laine scores 12 goals and 15 points in 18 games, what can a Laine who, let’s hope, has shaken off all the rust do next season?

However, it should be emphasized that at this moment, Laine’s shooting percentage is ridiculously high. The Finn has hit the target on 24.5% of his shots this season, which is really higher than his career shooting percentage (15%).

So we can expect some regression sooner or later… but the effects of this regression could be mitigated if, over time, he continues to shake off the rust.

When Laine arrived in town last summer, we often heard that he was at his best in markets where fans are crazy about hockey. And judging by his numbers from the last two seasons, that does seem to be the case.


