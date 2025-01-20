Patrik Laine is already much more productive than he was last year.

The acquisition of Patrik Laine by the Canadiens last summer was a big move for the club. It sent a clear message to the rest of the group that the management believed in the core of the team and that they were ready to give them another significant piece.This also allowed them to obtain a second choice to send Jordan Harris, who was surplus to requirements, to another destination. The trade was a success right at that moment.

Seeing him get injured during a preseason game was a cold shower… but ultimately, he returned in December. And since his return, everything has changed in the city.

Laine has injected new energy into the group, and above all, he didn’t waste time in starting to produce. In fact, in 18 games since his return, Laine has already scored 12 goals and recorded 15 points.

Patrik Laine played his 18th game of the season tonight with the #Habs and that’s exactly the same amount of games he played last season with the Blue Jackets. CBJ 23-24: 18GP | 6G | 3A | 9PTS

MTL 24-25: 18GP | 12G | 3A | 15PTS How many goals do you think he’ll get? — Peter Alper (@PeteAlper) January 20, 2025

And when we look back to last season, when he also played 18 games, he had only scored six goals and nine points. He is therefore (much) more productive than he was last year.What is particularly interesting about all this is that the 2024-25 season was supposed to be a more difficult year for him given that he was returning from a long absence, and even before he got injured against the Maple Leafs.

If a “rusty” Patrik Laine scores 12 goals and 15 points in 18 games, what can a Laine who, let’s hope, has shaken off all the rust do next season?

However, it should be emphasized that at this moment, Laine’s shooting percentage is ridiculously high. The Finn has hit the target on 24.5% of his shots this season, which is really higher than his career shooting percentage (15%).

So we can expect some regression sooner or later… but the effects of this regression could be mitigated if, over time, he continues to shake off the rust.

In a nutshell

When Laine arrived in town last summer, we often heard that he was at his best in markets where fans are crazy about hockey. And judging by his numbers from the last two seasons, that does seem to be the case.

– Seven goals in seven games: Auston Matthews is on fire.

Auston Matthews is officially on a HEATER with seven goals in his last seven games (via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/H9eArgBOSo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 21, 2025

– Let’s not forget him.

Dustin Wolf: a very serious Calder candidate? We talk a lot about Lane Hutson, Macklin Celebrini, and Matvei Michkov, but the Flames’ rookie goaltender is having quite a season so far! pic.twitter.com/kHGjAPUT5e — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) January 21, 2025

– Indeed.

Even though there is congestion, the rotation is filled with uncertainties and Kershaw could play a role in it. https://t.co/RbTxQxbfF3 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 20, 2025

– I’m going with the Chiefs. And you?