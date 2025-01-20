Patrik Laine is already much more productive than he was last year.Félix Forget
Seeing him get injured during a preseason game was a cold shower… but ultimately, he returned in December. And since his return, everything has changed in the city.
Laine has injected new energy into the group, and above all, he didn’t waste time in starting to produce. In fact, in 18 games since his return, Laine has already scored 12 goals and recorded 15 points.
Patrik Laine played his 18th game of the season tonight with the #Habs and that’s exactly the same amount of games he played last season with the Blue Jackets.
CBJ 23-24: 18GP | 6G | 3A | 9PTS
MTL 24-25: 18GP | 12G | 3A | 15PTS
How many goals do you think he’ll get?
— Peter Alper (@PeteAlper) January 20, 2025
If a “rusty” Patrik Laine scores 12 goals and 15 points in 18 games, what can a Laine who, let’s hope, has shaken off all the rust do next season?
However, it should be emphasized that at this moment, Laine’s shooting percentage is ridiculously high. The Finn has hit the target on 24.5% of his shots this season, which is really higher than his career shooting percentage (15%).
So we can expect some regression sooner or later… but the effects of this regression could be mitigated if, over time, he continues to shake off the rust.
